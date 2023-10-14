Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for October 14: Get amazing rewards with the Unicorn Ring Luck Royale event
Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for October 14: The new Luck Royale became available on October 12, 2023, and will be open until October 25, 2023.
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for October 14: Are you also waiting for the official re-launch of Garena Free Fire in India? Garena Free Fire is a popular online battle royale game played worldwide. It was banned in India due to some security issues, but it will be relaunched again soon. However, the dates have not been released yet. Various Events are introduced regularly by Garena in order to keep its players entertained. The recently introduced Unicorn Ring Luck Royale offers enticing rewards to players. By spinning the wheel, players can obtain both rewards and Universal Ring Tokens, which can be used to exchange items. This new Luck Royale became available on October 12, 2023, and will be open until October 25, 2023. All cosmetic items can be acquired through Luck Royale. A single spin costs 20 diamonds, while 10+1 spins are priced at 200 diamonds. Players will receive rewards from the prize pool after spinning, including:
Rainbow Dreams Bundle
Fantastic Fantasy Bundle
AK-47 Unicorn's Rage (Golden Era)
AK-47 Unicorn's Rage (Lava)
Universal Ring Tokens
2x Universal Ring Tokens
3x Universal Ring Tokens
5x Universal Ring Tokens
10x Universal Ring Tokens
In case players do not receive the desired items during spins, they have the option to visit the Exchange Store and use their Universal Ring Tokens to redeem their preferred rewards. Additionally, Garena regularly releases redeem codes, but please note that they expire quickly, so claim them as soon as possible to get amazing rewards. Check today's redeem codes for Garena Free Fire below:
Garena Free Fire redeem codes
- J3ZKQ57Z2P2P
- B3G7A22TWDR7X
- 4ST1ZTBE2RP9
- 3IBBMSL7AK8G
- X99TK56XDJ4X
- FF7MUY4ME6SC
- 8F3QZKNTLWBZ
- WEYVGQC3CT8Q
- GCNVA2PDRGRZ
- FF11NJN5YS3E
- YXY3EGTLHGJX
- WLSGJXS5KFYR
- MCPTFNXZF4TA
- FF11HHGCGK3B
- 8F3QZKNTLWBZ
- FF10GCGXRNHY
- SARG886AV5GR
- FF11WFNPP956
- ZYPPXWRWIAHD
- FF10617KGUF9
- Y6ACLK7KUD1N
- W0JJAFV3TU5E
- FF1164XNJZ2V
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for October 14: How to use FF redeem codes
1. Open Browser: Launch your web browser on your device and visit the Rewards Redemption Site at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.
2. Sign In: Use Facebook, Google, Apple ID, or Twitter to sign in. Guest players won't work; link your account to these platforms first.
3. Enter Code: Sign in, then enter your redeem code. Copy and paste it to avoid errors.
4. Confirm & Get Rewards: Click "Confirm" after entering the code. A message will confirm success. Enjoy your rewards!
