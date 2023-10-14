Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for October 14: Get amazing rewards with the Unicorn Ring Luck Royale event

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for October 14: Are you also waiting for the official re-launch of Garena Free Fire in India? Garena Free Fire is a popular online battle royale game played worldwide. It was banned in India due to some security issues, but it will be relaunched again soon. However, the dates have not been released yet. Various Events are introduced regularly by Garena in order to keep its players entertained. The recently introduced Unicorn Ring Luck Royale offers enticing rewards to players. By spinning the wheel, players can obtain both rewards and Universal Ring Tokens, which can be used to exchange items. This new Luck Royale became available on October 12, 2023, and will be open until October 25, 2023. All cosmetic items can be acquired through Luck Royale. A single spin costs 20 diamonds, while 10+1 spins are priced at 200 diamonds. Players will receive rewards from the prize pool after spinning, including:

Rainbow Dreams Bundle

Fantastic Fantasy Bundle

AK-47 Unicorn's Rage (Golden Era)

AK-47 Unicorn's Rage (Lava)

Universal Ring Tokens

2x Universal Ring Tokens

3x Universal Ring Tokens

5x Universal Ring Tokens

10x Universal Ring Tokens

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

In case players do not receive the desired items during spins, they have the option to visit the Exchange Store and use their Universal Ring Tokens to redeem their preferred rewards. Additionally, Garena regularly releases redeem codes, but please note that they expire quickly, so claim them as soon as possible to get amazing rewards. Check today's redeem codes for Garena Free Fire below:

Garena Free Fire redeem codes

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

B3G7A22TWDR7X

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

3IBBMSL7AK8G

X99TK56XDJ4X

FF7MUY4ME6SC

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

FF11NJN5YS3E

YXY3EGTLHGJX

WLSGJXS5KFYR

MCPTFNXZF4TA

FF11HHGCGK3B

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

FF10GCGXRNHY

SARG886AV5GR

FF11WFNPP956

ZYPPXWRWIAHD

FF10617KGUF9

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

W0JJAFV3TU5E

FF1164XNJZ2V

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for October 14: How to use FF redeem codes

1. Open Browser: Launch your web browser on your device and visit the Rewards Redemption Site at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

2. Sign In: Use Facebook, Google, Apple ID, or Twitter to sign in. Guest players won't work; link your account to these platforms first.

3. Enter Code: Sign in, then enter your redeem code. Copy and paste it to avoid errors.

4. Confirm & Get Rewards: Click "Confirm" after entering the code. A message will confirm success. Enjoy your rewards!

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!