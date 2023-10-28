Icon
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for October 28: Know how to grab these codes

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for October 28: Know how to grab these codes

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for October 28: You can win exciting rewards including Diamonds with these codes.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 28 2023, 09:10 IST
Garena Free Fire
Use Garena Free Fire redeem codes for October 28 and win thrilling rewards before they expire. (Garena)
Garena Free Fire
Use Garena Free Fire redeem codes for October 28 and win thrilling rewards before they expire. (Garena)

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for October 28: Free Fire is one of the most popular online games worldwide. Apart from the thrilling gameplay, the standout feature of this game is that it keeps organising various events so that the players never run out of exciting things to do. With the help of redeem codes, players can win exciting rewards that they can use while they are in the game. However, redeeming the daily codes has its own criteria. Therefore, before redeeming the codes keep the following things in your mind:

1- The redemption codes of Garena Free Fire consist of 12 to 16 characters including capital letters and numbers.

2- The rewards you win are displayed in the Vault of the game lobby

3- Gold and Diamonds will automatically be added to the account wallet.

4- Please keep in mind that these redemption codes have expiry dates. Once expired, these redemption codes can not be used again.

5- In order to receive the rewards, you will have to link your gaming account to Facebook or VK.

6- If you have a guest account, you will not be able to redeem codes.

Check out today's redeem codes for Garena Free Fire:

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for October 28

  • 9KTDUHL7UDSEMELD
  • 6G1B43W0S0NY96E9
  • CSTMATBEE0J3DJXR
  • 9RBJR01NK1519MX7
  • 2B94-7RWC-91T8-YUZK
  • ECT6VM2BUSF8W1JG
  • C77M72V292UWVY4R
  • 5VHL-U6BB-5NFL-CNFX
  • GXDN-BTB8-G1CD-N0T6
  • DPDREWR6C86X02P0
  • AFYU-HAXT-LJUJ-TLUM
  • JG6S-K8TM-C983-RU3R
  • 0UHU-WU99-PKFC-DBLG

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for October 28: How to use FF redeem codes

1. Open Browser: Launch your web browser on your device and visit the Rewards Redemption Site at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

2. Sign In: Use Facebook, Google, Apple ID, or Twitter to sign in. Guest players won't work; link your account to these platforms first.

3. Enter Code: Sign in, then enter your redeem code. Copy and paste it to avoid errors.

4. Confirm & Get Rewards: Click "Confirm" after entering the code. A message will confirm success. Enjoy your rewards!

First Published Date: 28 Oct, 09:10 IST
