Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for September 1: Ban to be removed!

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for September 1: After being banned in February 2022, the battle royale game, Free Fie has finally made a comeback in India as the government has reportedly revoked the ban. The game be relaunched in India with a whole new name and policies. The relaunch strategy looks very similar to PUBG relaunch when Krafton released the same game for its Indian users in the name Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Garena Free Fire relaunch

Free Fire India-exclusive game will be available to play for gamers from September 5, 2023. The battle royal players are eagerly waiting for the new launch of the game. On the revoke of the ban, Chetan "Kronten" Chandgude, Founder, of GodLike Esports said, "Free Fire's return to the Indian gaming landscape is a testament to the power of esports and the unbreakable bond between the game and its players. The game's popularity has been nothing short of exceptional, both in terms of gameplay and esports viewership. We're excited to empower the next generation of Indian esports champions and foster a thriving competitive gaming ecosystem"

Before relaunch, players can get free items by redeeming Garena Free Fire codes. Check them out below.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for September 1

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

6KWMFJVMQQYG

HNC95435FAGJ

V427K98RUCHZ

MCPW3D28VZD6

NPFYATT3HGSQ

MCPW2D1U3XA3

EYH2W3XK8UPG

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

FFCMCPSEN5MX

XZJZE25WEFJJ

MCPW2D2WKWF2

BR43FMAPYEZZ

FFCMCPSJ99S3

UVX9PYZV54AC

NPYFATT3HGSQ

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for August 18: How to use redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.