Good Friday 2023: Wishes, Images, GIFs, Photos, WhatsApp Status Video

Good Friday 2023: Good Friday is upon us. Check out the best wishes to share with your loved ones. Also know how to share images, GIFs, WhatsApp Status and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 06 2023, 19:33 IST
Check out the best wishes on the occasion of Good Friday. (Unsplash)
Christians annually commemorate the Crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday, which falls on the Friday before Easter. This day is observed during Holy Week and it is a time for somber reflection. Every year, on the Friday before Easter, Christians solemnly honour the suffering and death of Jesus.

Good Friday 2023: Best wishes to share

1. Mercy, peace and love. May grace and the Lord surround and be with you on Good Friday.

2. On this holy occasion of Good Friday, may the Lord's light guide your path, love fill your heart, and sacrifice strengthens your soul.

3. May the Holy Spirit shield you from any threat and the Lord lights your way now and always.

4. May God bless you in every sphere of your life. Have faith in your soul and promise in your words. Know your goal and set everything to achieve it.

5. May the blessings of God and the love of Jesus never stop showering upon you. Wish you a blessed Good Friday and a lovely Easter!

How to Share Good Friday 2023 Images on WhatsApp

Open an individual or group chat on WhatsApp, then click on the camera icon. You can either select the image from the gallery and tap on send or capture a new image right away and click on send.

How to share Good Friday 2023 WhatsApp GIF

Open WhatsApp and click on the individual or group chat where you want to send the GIF. Click on the smiley icon available on the messaging box and then tap on the GIF option. Now, click on the search icon and type Good Friday 2023. You will be able to see lots of Good Friday related GIFs displayed on your screen. Click on the GIF you want to share and tap on the send button.

How to share Good Friday 2023 WhatsApp Status

Step 1:

Open WhatsApp and then go to Status.

Step 2:

Click on the Pencil icon if you want to type your status.

Step 3:

You can click on the camera icon if you want to share an image in your status.

Step 4:

You can also share Good Friday 2023 status on Facebook by tapping on create story.

