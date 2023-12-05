Google Messages Photomoji rolled out! Know how to use it - step-by-step guide

Google Messages has recently introduced an exciting feature called Photomoji. The new Google Messages Photomoji feature will allow users to turn their favorite photos into expressive reactions and stickers. If you've been using Google Messages, you will soon be able to explore this exciting upgrade. And if you're eager to try this creative addition to your messaging experience out, follow the steps given below:

Update your Google Messages App:

Please ensure you have the latest version of Google Messages installed on your Android device. Photomoji is gradually rolling out, so having the most recent update increases your chances of accessing this feature.

Where to find Photomoji Option?

As directed by Google Blog, open Google Messages and navigate to the compose field. There you will find a circular badge over the emoji button. This will indicate that Photomoji is active on your device.

Access Photomoji Creation:

Long-press on an SMS text or RCS chat to reveal the reactions bar. After that, Scroll to the end and find the "Create" button. Alternatively, the same option is available in the emoji picker, allowing you to create Photomoji without sending them first.

Tap "Create," and the usual Messages media picker will appear. You can choose a photo from your gallery. Google will initiate a quick scan with the message "Searching for things to make Photomoji." Wait for some time as the detection mechanism identifies potential reactions.

The transformation process is entirely automated. It is driven by Google's AI. While manual refinements would be a nice touch, the detection mechanism is effective at identifying objects suitable for Photomoji reactions.

Once the scan is complete, select the object you want to turn into a reaction and tap send. Your Photomoji will be delivered as a reaction in the same size as other emojis. Tapping on it will show you a larger preview.

Photomoji creations, both yours and those sent to you, will appear in a new "Custom" tab alongside Emoji, GIFs, and Stickers. You can easily sort by "All," "Yours," and "Others." This tab also allows you to send Photomoji as stickers.

You can now Share the joy with your friends in group chats by letting them use your sent Photomoji. These creations are saved in a special tab for easy reuse.

While the feature is still rolling out, checking for updates and patiently waiting will ensure you don't miss out on this fun addition.