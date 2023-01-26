Home How To Google Search with photo! Here is how to use Google reverse image search

Google Search with photo? Yes, it is very much possible, just like with words. Whenever you want to know all the details about any photo, Google Reverse Image Search will tell you. You may be fact checking something about an anonymous image or perhaps you want to know when it was taken, or what it represents. Here's when reverse image search can help. Google Reverse Image Search helps you quickly find who else has used the image and perhaps most of the details you wanted to put the image in proper perspective. It detects the information available in the image to provide the related information or provides the website that features the same image- including the original source. If you are wondering how to use reverse image search, then here is a step-by-step guide for you. How to use reverse image search on Google Step 1: First, go to the Google Search homepage. Step 2: Here, you will find the mic and camera button on the right side of the search bar. Tap on the camera button. Step 3: It will pop up a small window providing an option to upload an image from your computer’s saved media or smartphone’s gallery. Step 4: You can also provide a link instead of uploading the photo to search for it. Step 5: If you don't have a saved photo, you can also take a photo. Simply point to an object with your camera and tap Search. Step 6: Once you have uploaded the image, Google will automatically provide the information related to the image on the internet. Step 7: To refine your search, tap Add to your search. Then, enter keywords. Step 8: Note: You can also select the area of the image you want to use for your search. Tap Select image area, then drag the corners of the box around your selection. When to use reverse image search instead of Google Text-based search When you need to find information about a photo. It will bring up a website that will provide a person's name or information about a product.

To find plagiarism in an image. There must be a number of similar looking images on the web. The reverse image search can quickly reveal whether an image was duplicated from an original source.

To find other similar images.

