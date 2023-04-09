GT vs KKR TATA IPL 2023 Live Score Today: Where to Stream Gujarat vs Kolkata Match Online

GT vs KKR TATA IPL 2023: The weekend is here! And so are the double-header matches. The day will begin with an exciting match between Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). In the IPL, the last time they faced each other was at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai in 2022, where Gujarat secured an eight-run victory against Kolkata. Now it is going to be super exciting to watch these teams compete against each other today.

Gujarat is riding pretty due to their back-to-back victories in the tournament, while Kolkata is also riding high on confidence following their impressive 81-run win against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their previous match. If you are excited and waiting to catch a match to make your weekend thrilling, then know all details that you need to know about the GT vs KKR TATA IPL 2023 – from the schedule, watch time, and how to stream online for free.

GT vs KKR TATA IPL 2023: When and where to watch

As already stated the match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders will take place at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The match will start at 3:30 PM IST.

GT vs KKR TATA IPL 2023: How to watch it Live on TV

You can watch the 13th IPL match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders Live on TV as it will be broadcast on Star Sports channels- Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

GT vs KKR TATA IPL 2023: How to watch live streaming online

You can catch the live streaming of the match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders on Jio Cinema. All you need to do is install the app on your smartphone and simply enjoy the match without paying any fee for the subscription.

GT vs KKR TATA IPL 2023: Teams

Gujarat Titans Squad: Hardik Pandya (captain), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R. Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Dasun Shanaka (replacement), Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little, and Mohit Sharma.

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Nitish Rana (captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh, N. Jagadeesan, Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma, David Wiese, Kulwant Khejroliya, Litton Das, Mandeep Singh, and Jason Roy (replacement).