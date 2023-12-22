Icon
Home How To Harness the power of Google Duet AI to boost your productivity; know how

Harness the power of Google Duet AI to boost your productivity; know how

Check how Google Duet AI for Workspace improves productivity and encourages users to be creative. Know all about the AI-powered tool here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 22 2023, 15:30 IST
Icon
Google Cloud 2023 innovations: AI-powered collaborative workspaces - what it unveiled
Google's Duet AI
1/7 Generative AI in Google Workspace: Google Cloud introduced AI-powered features in Google Docs and Gmail, aligning with Google's AI Principles. Users can collaborate seamlessly with AI assistance in content creation, brainstorming, data analysis, and auto-generation of multimedia content.  (unsplash)
image caption
2/7 Duet AI in Google Workspace: Duet AI enhances productivity in Google Workspace, providing features like content refinement in Gmail and Google Docs, image creation in Google Slides, data insights in Google Sheets, and fostering meaningful connections in Google Meet. (pexel)
image caption
3/7 Duet AI in Google Cloud: Launched during Google I/O 2023, Duet AI in Google Cloud offers personalized experiences, including real-time code recommendations, chat assistance, and AI-powered prompts for building intelligent business applications on AppSheet.  (unsplash)
image caption
4/7 Gen App Builder: Google Cloud's Gen App Builder empowers developers with limited ML skills to leverage Google's foundation models and search expertise. This tool enables the creation of enterprise-grade generative AI applications by combining various enterprise systems.
image caption
5/7 PaLM API, MakerSuite, and Vertex AI: Google Cloud introduced the PaLM API for safe experimentation with LLMs, MakerSuite for easy prototyping and model tuning, and new capabilities in Vertex AI, including gen AI support, three new foundation models, Embedding APIs, RLHF, and a Generative AI studio.  (unsplash)
image caption
6/7 Digital Watermarking on Vertex AI: Leveraging Google DeepMind SynthID, Google Cloud introduced advanced digital watermarking on Vertex AI, embedding watermarks directly into image pixels to make them invisible to the human eye and resistant to tampering. (unsplash)
image caption
7/7 Strategic Partnerships and Customer Collaborations: Collaborated with ONDC for a nationwide hackathon, democratizing access to digital commerce powered by gen AI; Partnered with MeitY to offer cybersecurity scholarships and train government officials;  Extended the partnership with Apollo Hospitals for the omnichannel digital healthcare experience, Apollo 24|7; Established a "Chair Professorship" in gen AI at IIT Bombay. (unaplash)
Google's Duet AI
icon View all Images
Know how Google's Duet AI tool helps users increase productivity. (Google)

Google Duet AI: In August, AI-powered tool called Google Duet AI was rolled. It has been designed to revamp how the workspace app is being used by individuals or businesses. The AI tool is available across all workspace apps such as Gmail, Meet, Drive, Docs, Slides, and others. The tool can automate various complicated and time-taking tasks. Additionally, Google Duet AI helps employees improve their productivity individually or as part of a team. Check out what Google Duet AI offers to the users to boost productivity to a higher level.

How Duet AI features help increase productivity

  • Help me write: This feature of Duet AI enables users to write various types of content such as emails, live notes during video calls, articles, captions, etc. Employees can also use the tool to make their content grammatically correct or crisp. Google said, “It can also help refine existing content, adjusting for length, tone, and style.”
  • Help me organize: This feature can be utilised in Google Sheets which enables users to organize their sheets data in an understandable manner. It also helps to create a custom template by describing the AI tool to the type of temples you want. This tool discards the need for manual typing as it automates the work and reduces time and effort. 

Also read: Google's Duet AI launched for Gmail, Drive, Docs, and more; Know price and features

  • Help me visualize: This tool can be utilized in Google Slides, where users can create original images for their presentations. Google said, “Create unique and compelling visuals with simple text prompts.” It will save you time to design the whole presentation template and text as Duet AI will do it for you. Additionally, the tool also helps edit images such as removing background, Crop, Replace, and Reset images.
  • Help me connect: DuetAI in Google Meet improves the video, audio, and custom backgrounds in Google Meet. The tool enhances the quality of video when the devices have low-light or low-quality webcams. Additionally, it also improves the sound quality and eliminates noisy environments.
  • Help me create an app: This is another productivity feature which helps individuals save time. The Duet AI helps create business apps in the AppSheet. Doing so will help users to write lengthy codes for building an app. The AI tool consists of Java, Javascript, Python, SQL, and 20 other programming languages which are required to build code food applications.
  • Lastly, you can also ask Duet AI to generate live notes when you are in the meeting so you get all the necessary information about the discussion in a summarized form.

Note that Google's Duet AI is a subscription-based tool which provides advanced features. Try out the features and utilise the benefits of Google's artificial intelligence tool to automate and simplify various time consuming tasks. This way employees can focus more on critical work which requires more attention and hold greater importance in terms of achieving their goals.

Furthermore, the tool enables users to be more creative in terms of creating images, slides, template or even written content such as blogs, emails, captions, etc. Google also mentioned that the tool can be utilized by human resources teams as well in terms of “ generating responses to employees or even draft job descriptions for positions”

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any update from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 22 Dec, 15:30 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 16
Using your 4-digit iPhone passcode can be dangerous? Know how you can strengthen your phone lock
g635a2e6b289
Want to adopt healthy habits? Just check how Streaks app can help you effect a makeover
AI voice scam
Man defrauded of 45000 in AI voice scam; Know how to stay safe from fakes
WhatsApp
WhatsApp Channels gets automatic album feature for media organization; Know how it works
Fake_AI_image_2
How to identify deepfakes and other fake AI images? These tips will help you know the truth

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Teen Who Leaked Grand Theft Auto VI Put in Secure Hospital by UK Judge
GTA 6
GTA 6 Diverts Attention From Problem - Take-Two Bet $12 Bn on Zynga, Just as Mobile Games Fell
PlayStation 5
PS5 success! Sony PlayStation 5 sales cross 50 million units on "strong momentum" in 2023
Sony
Sony’s video game plans leaked by ransomware group
Online gaming
Online video games, the latest hunting grounds for drug cartels
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon