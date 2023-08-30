Home Tech News Google’s Duet AI launched for Gmail, Drive, Docs, and more; Know price and features

Google’s Duet AI launched for Gmail, Drive, Docs, and more; Know price and features

Google is finally rolling out its Duet AI, an AI-powered assistant for all Google apps in the Workspace, including Gmail, Drive, Docs, Meet and more. The feature has been priced at $30 a month.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 30 2023, 08:48 IST
Duet AI
Know all about Google’s Duet AI. (Google)
Duet AI
Know all about Google’s Duet AI. (Google)

Google has started rolling out one of its highly anticipated features, Duet AI. This tool was first unveiled at the Google I/O conference, on May 10, where CEO Sundar Pichai highlighted how this new AI assistant will change how people use the Workspace apps. The Duet AI is Google's in-house generative AI model that is integrated with all of its Workspace apps including Gmail, Meet, Drive, Docs, Slides, and more. The AI assistant is capable of writing emails, taking live notes during video calls, creating custom plans, and more. Let us take a look.

According to a report by The Verge, Google announced yesterday, August 29, that its Duet AI assistant will soon be available on all of its Workspace apps for all its paying users. The tool will come at a price of $30 a month per user. Prior to the launch, there were 1 million Duet AI users who were using the feature through the Trusted Tester program. Now, it will be available to all of its 10 million users.

Google Duet AI: Features

The general availability of the Duet AI assistant will be on the basis of pre-orders that Google opened in June. Afterwards, it will be open to all users who are willing to pay the fees. With the Duet AI, users can take advantage of the following features.

Gmail will get the ‘help me write' feature that will appear at the bottom right side of a new email. Upon tapping it, users can write a prompt for the email they are trying to write, and the AI assistant will draft an email based on the specifications. After drafting is complete, the AI will also let users refine the email.

In Google Docs, there is another ‘help me write' feature. Here, you can use it to write documents, blog posts, poems, manuals, and much more. Once you give it the prompt and the style, it will give you the information and fit it in a format that looks close to a document. You can then, edit it as per your liking. The same feature can also be used to refine or recreate an already-written document.

In Google Sheets, users have a ‘Help me organize' Duet feature where you can describe what you want to accomplish, and Sheets will generate custom templates to help you get started.

Similarly, in Google Slides, there is a ‘help me visualize' feature that will allow you to generate images from text prompts in multiple styles.

In Google Meet, the ‘generate a background' feature will enable you to use an image generated in Slides as your background. Additionally, you can also take live notes and a Studio Look feature to make you look clearer.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 30 Aug, 07:45 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

online scams
Instagram ad scam alert: How to stay safe with these 5 vital tips
Japanese apparel technology
Japan tackles scorching heat; check out the awesome tech
iPhone
Get faster at texting with these hidden iPhone spacebar tricks
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: Struggling with portrait photography? Know how to capture stunning photos
Valorant
Valorant: Beginners tips and tricks to enhance gaming experience

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: The best flip phone money can buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Connections
Forget Wordle, you can now play Connections on iPhone and Android via the NYT Games app
GTA 6
Teen hacker leaks GTA 6 footage from hotel room just using Amazon Fire TV Stick
Pokémon GO
Pokémon game that’s all about sleep hits 10 million downloads
Fortnite
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 is here! Heists, Ahsoka, Khaby Lame, more; Know all about it
Lara Croft
Tomb Raider’s Lara Croft to debut in Call of Duty Warzone and Modern Warfare II

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets