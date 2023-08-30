Google’s Duet AI launched for Gmail, Drive, Docs, and more; Know price and features

Google has started rolling out one of its highly anticipated features, Duet AI. This tool was first unveiled at the Google I/O conference, on May 10, where CEO Sundar Pichai highlighted how this new AI assistant will change how people use the Workspace apps. The Duet AI is Google's in-house generative AI model that is integrated with all of its Workspace apps including Gmail, Meet, Drive, Docs, Slides, and more. The AI assistant is capable of writing emails, taking live notes during video calls, creating custom plans, and more. Let us take a look.

According to a report by The Verge, Google announced yesterday, August 29, that its Duet AI assistant will soon be available on all of its Workspace apps for all its paying users. The tool will come at a price of $30 a month per user. Prior to the launch, there were 1 million Duet AI users who were using the feature through the Trusted Tester program. Now, it will be available to all of its 10 million users.

Google Duet AI: Features

The general availability of the Duet AI assistant will be on the basis of pre-orders that Google opened in June. Afterwards, it will be open to all users who are willing to pay the fees. With the Duet AI, users can take advantage of the following features.

Gmail will get the ‘help me write' feature that will appear at the bottom right side of a new email. Upon tapping it, users can write a prompt for the email they are trying to write, and the AI assistant will draft an email based on the specifications. After drafting is complete, the AI will also let users refine the email.

In Google Docs, there is another ‘help me write' feature. Here, you can use it to write documents, blog posts, poems, manuals, and much more. Once you give it the prompt and the style, it will give you the information and fit it in a format that looks close to a document. You can then, edit it as per your liking. The same feature can also be used to refine or recreate an already-written document.

In Google Sheets, users have a ‘Help me organize' Duet feature where you can describe what you want to accomplish, and Sheets will generate custom templates to help you get started.

Similarly, in Google Slides, there is a ‘help me visualize' feature that will allow you to generate images from text prompts in multiple styles.

In Google Meet, the ‘generate a background' feature will enable you to use an image generated in Slides as your background. Additionally, you can also take live notes and a Studio Look feature to make you look clearer.