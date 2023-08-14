Home How To How to determine if an AI system is user-friendly and to make it better

How to determine if an AI system is user-friendly and to make it better

Explore the importance of user-friendliness in AI systems. Learn how to assess, improve, and make AI technology more accessible and easy to use for everyone.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Aug 14 2023, 18:04 IST
How to Check if AI Systems are User-Friendly?

User-friendliness matters a lot for artificial intelligence (AI) systems to be successful. These systems can do complex tasks and even interact with people. Let's find out how to check if an AI system is user-friendly, why it matters, and how to make it better.

What Does User-Friendly Mean?

User-friendliness means how well something works for people. It's about if a product or service does what people want and if they like using it. This is important for AI systems too. It's not just about how they work, but also if they are easy to use. Needless to say, the tougher the system is to use, the less popular it will be, according to the Linkedin blog post.

Why Does User-Friendliness Matter for AI?

AI systems are everywhere now, including in schools, hospitals and, of course, offices. But they can also be confusing or even unfair, sometimes even "hallucinate". If an AI system is too hard to understand and shows inherent bias or makes up facts, people might not want to use it. If it's not fair, people might not trust it either. So, AI systems need to be user-friendly to work well and make people happy.

How to Check if AI Systems are User-Friendly

Checking if AI systems are user-friendly isn't the same for all systems. It depends on what the AI does and who uses it. But there are some ways to tell:

1. Watch people use It: See how people use the AI system. Do they struggle or get things done quickly? This tells us if it's easy to use.

2. Ask people if they like It: Ask people if they like using the AI system. This tells us if they're happy with it.

3. Trust is important: Do people trust the AI system? Trust means they believe it's doing the right thing.

4. Look at feedback: Listen to what people say about the AI system. They might have ideas to make it better.

Making AI Systems More User-Friendly

1. Include People: When making the AI system, get ideas from the people who will use it. This helps make it useful and easy for them.

2. Make it easy to talk to AI: The way the AI talks to people matters. If it's clear and helpful, people will like it more.

3. Listen to feedback: Pay attention to what people say after using the AI. This helps fix problems and make it better.

(Note: LinkedIn says this is an AI-powered collaborative article.)

First Published Date: 14 Aug, 18:04 IST
