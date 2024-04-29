Telegram update brings enhanced location sharing, birthday reminders and more features

Telegram has introduced a significant update, bringing along a slew of new features, including the long-awaited ability to view your own public profile. With version 10.11 now available for both Android and iOS users, Telegram enthusiasts can explore these fresh enhancements.

The highlight of this update is undoubtedly the newfound capability to view one's own profile as others on the platform would see it. Previously teased in Telegram 10.11, this feature now allows users to see and edit their profiles directly within the app, adding a layer of personalization and control, reported 9to5google.

Celebratory Reminders

Additionally, Telegram users can now receive birthday reminders for their contacts, complete with celebratory animations and year-specific content. This delightful feature adds a touch of festivity to the platform and can be easily customized or disabled according to user preferences.

Furthermore, the update introduces the option to pin up to three stories and add birthdays to receive greetings with a festive profile display. Channel owners can also enhance accessibility by adding a preview of their channel to their profile for convenient access.

Flexible Location Sharing

Moreover, Telegram has streamlined location sharing, allowing users to share their whereabouts for extended periods or indefinitely. Users can set alerts to notify them when someone arrives at a shared location, offering greater flexibility and peace of mind.

In terms of notifications, users now have more control over message reactions, with the ability to customize notification settings for reactions, including those on stories. This empowers users to tailor their notification preferences according to their needs.

For group administrators, managing groups has become more efficient, with the option to perform multiple moderation actions on messages at once and restrict user permissions as needed. Additionally, channel admins can now limit the number of reaction types per post, fostering a more controlled environment.

Exclusive Premium Features

Premium users can enjoy exclusive features, such as including animated and custom emoji in polls, viewing stories anonymously, and experiencing an ad-free environment while still being able to view their own ads.

Other notable improvements include forwarded messages displaying the profile picture of the user who forwarded them, Instant View support for websites on the Desktop app, and a feature allowing channel owners to earn rewards by sharing ad revenue with Telegram.

