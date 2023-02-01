    Trending News

    India vs New Zealand 3rd T20 Live Streaming Today: Watch IND vs NZ Live Telecast Online

    India vs New Zealand 3rd T20 Live Streaming is available online on Disney+ Hotstar, Star Sports Network and more.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 01 2023, 10:34 IST
    India vs New Zealand live stream
    Watch 3rd T20 match India vs New Zealand live stream online. (PTI)
    India vs New Zealand 3rd T20 Live Streaming: After wrapping up the ODI series against New Zealand 3-0, India lost the 1st T20 match against the same side. However, the Men in Blue bounced back in the 2nd T20 match to level the series 1-1. It was an unusually low scoring encounter with New Zealand restricted to 99 for 9 wickets. Suryakumar Yadav's match winning knock helped India get past a valorous bowling effort by the Black Caps to win the match with just 1 ball left.

    The 3rd and final T20 Match between India and New Zealand takes place today, February 1.

    Where will the India vs New Zealand match be played?

    The match will be hosted at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. IND vs NZ Live will be streamed online along with the Live TV broadcast.

    When will the India vs New Zealand match be played?

    India vs New Zealand 3rd T20 Live Streaming will be broadcast today, February 1 at 7:00 PM IST. The toss will take place half an hour before at 6:30 PM IST.

    India vs New Zealand 3rd T20 Live Streaming is available online on Disney+ Hotstar. Cricket fans can catch all the action of the IND vs NZ Live on Disney+ Hotstar and Star Sports Network channels.

    India vs New Zealand 3rd T20 Live Streaming: How to watch match online

    India vs New Zealand 3rd T20 Live Streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app. You can catch it live from your smartphones and other mobile devices, as well as on PCs via web browsers like Google Chrome, Safari, Mozilla Firefox and more. However, there is a catch. To stream Disney+ Hotstar, you will need a subscription to the service.

    Fortunately, Disney+ Hotstar have ample subscription options to choose from. The cheapest Disney+ Hotstar plan begins at Rs. 499 per year. However, do note that this is available for mobile devices only and you can only stream in HD 720p quality. If you wish to stream in Full HD, there is an option to upgrade to the higher quality Full HD resolution by subscribing to the higher priced plans. You not only get a bump in quality, but this subscription will also remove ads.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 01 Feb, 10:34 IST
