 Apple Watch Series 9 gets a substantial price drop during Amazon Sale - Check offers | Wearables News
Amid the Amazon Great Summer Sale, the Apple Watch Series 9 receives substantial price cuts, making it a tempting option for tech enthusiasts seeking advanced wearable technology.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 03 2024, 09:59 IST
Apple Watch Series 9
The Apple Watch Series 9 undergoes significant price reductions during the Amazon Great Summer Sale, offering enhanced features at more affordable rates. (Apple)

In the midst of the ongoing Amazon Great Summer Sale in India, the Apple Watch Series 9 has caught the attention of technology enthusiasts with a significant price drop. This smartwatch, known for its features such as up to 2,000 nits of brightness and an S9 SiP processor, is now available at a compelling offer.

Discount Details

Amazon is currently offering the Apple Watch Series 9 in two sizes – 41mm and 45mm. The 41mm variant of the GPS model is listed at Rs. 32,499, while the GPS+Cellular model is priced at Rs. 41,499. These prices mark a substantial reduction from the launch prices of Rs. 41,900 and Rs. 51,900, respectively, in India. Similarly, the 45mm GPS+Cellular variant, initially launched at Rs. 54,900, is now available for Rs. 44,499. It's worth noting that these discounted prices include bank and no-cost EMI benefits.

B0CHY3LN62-1

Features of Apple Watch Series 9

The Apple Watch Series 9 boasts an always-on Retina display with up to 2,000 nits of peak brightness and houses the S9 SiP processor. Running on WatchOS 10, it introduces redesigned apps and new watch faces to enhance user experience. Additionally, the smartwatch promises up to 18 hours of battery life and supports fast charging. It is also water-resistant and swim-proof up to 50 meters, with added features like the 'Double Tap' functionality for improved usability.

Should You Consider Buying?.

While the Apple Watch Series 9 shares similarities with its predecessor in terms of design, it offers notable enhancements like a brighter display and improved performance. At the current price point on Amazon, it presents a compelling option for Apple enthusiasts, particularly considering its affordability compared to the Apple Watch Series 8. With the latest model available at a substantial discount, it stands as a viable choice for those seeking an upgrade in their smartwatch experience.

In conclusion, the Apple Watch Series 9's inclusion in the Amazon Great Summer Sale presents an enticing opportunity for consumers looking to invest in advanced wearable technology. With its discounted prices and enhanced features, it emerges as a noteworthy contender in the smartwatch market, worthy of consideration for potential buyers seeking a blend of performance and value.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets