Apple may not launch any new Vision Pro model till 2026: Know all details

Apple will not launch any new Vision Pro headset model until late 2026 following reports of weaker-than-anticipated demand.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 30 2024, 09:49 IST
Is the headset dream over with Apple seeing a low demand for the Vision Pro? (Bloomberg)

Apple's highly anticipated new model of the Vision Pro headset is facing delays until late 2026, accompanied by reports of lower-than-expected demand. While these developments might raise concerns, they do not diminish the long-term potential of Apple's vision products.

Navigating Uncertain Sales Figures

Sales figures for the Vision Pro remain shrouded in mystery, with only third-party estimates available. Since Apple ceased reporting unit sales in 2018, industry analysts have relied on these estimates, which can be unreliable for niche products like the Vision Pro. Nonetheless, precise sales numbers may not be crucial given the product's niche market positioning, reported9to5mac.

Also read: iPad Pro could debut this year with M4 chip and advanced AI features: Report

The Niche Appeal of the Vision Pro

Priced at over $3,500, the Vision Pro targets a specialised audience akin to the Mac Pro of headsets. While early sales may seem promising, driven by curiosity rather than practical necessity, the product's appeal remains limited to tech enthusiasts and early adopters. Despite its high price tag, the Vision Pro serves as a precursor to more accessible future iterations.

Long-Term Strategy and Future Outlook

Apple's investment in the Vision Pro represents a long-term bet on the future of spatial computing. While immediate sales and demand may falter, the ultimate success of this product category hinges on its evolution over time. Whether Apple can transform vision products into mainstream consumer offerings remains to be seen, but the company's commitment to innovation suggests a promising trajectory.

Also read: Apple iPad event: Upcoming Apple Pencil may feature haptic feedback and new gestures

Looking Ahead: The Evolution of Apple Glasses

Beyond the Vision Pro lies the eventual development of Apple Glasses, a lightweight AR device designed for everyday use. Drawing inspiration from products like Ray-Ban Meta glasses, Apple aims to create a seamless and unobtrusive wearable technology experience. While Apple Glasses may come with a hefty price tag initially, they hold the potential to redefine the future of augmented reality.

While delays and declining demand may raise eyebrows, the true measure of success for Apple's vision products lies in their long-term impact on the industry. As the company continues to innovate and iterate, the eventual mainstream adoption of spatial computing and augmented reality remains within reach.

First Published Date: 30 Apr, 08:59 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets