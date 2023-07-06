iOS 16 tips and tricks: Boost your productivity, know how to schedule emails on iPhones

Last year, iOS 16 unleashed a slew of interesting tricks for iPhone users. Some of them are fun to use, while others are saviours when it comes to productivity and time management. One of the many iOS 16 cool tricks, is for those who need to email on a daily basis. This trick is none other than, email scheduling. Whether you need to connect with a person in a different time zone or maybe remind yourself about an important event in the future, just schedule an email and forget about it. The iOS 16 Mail will do the rest of the job without your intervention.

You can even modify the time or cancel the schedule according to your need. If all of these tasks seem overwhelming, then here is a step-by-step guide that will help you schedule an email on your iPhone using iOS 16 trick. Have a look.

iOS 16 Tips and Tricks: How to schedule email on iPhone

Step 1: Once you have rewritten your mail body, then press and hold the Send button near the subject line of your email. Ensure that you maintain the hold on the arrow, as a simple tap will send the email immediately. If your mouse is malfunctioning, then you could end up sending it immediately too!

Step 2: This will bring a pop-up menu with several options for sending the message: immediately, later tonight, early the next morning, or using the Send Later option, which provides more scheduling flexibility.

Step 3: You will need to choose one of the above options that will open up a calendar.

Step 4: Here, just select the required date for sending the message by tapping on it. Similarly, tap on the time to specify the desired schedule for your email. All you need to do just adjust the hour and minute. By default, the time zone will be based on your current location.

Step 5: Once you have chosen the appropriate time, click on "Done." And that's it! Your message is now scheduled and will be sent accordingly.

In case you have any doubts about the successful procedure to schedule your email, then you can verify this by navigating to the Mailboxes screen and going to the Send Later option to view your email queue. Here, you can reschedule or cancel the listed mail too.