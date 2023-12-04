iPhone hack: Remove your most Frequently Visited history on Safari to maintain full privacy

Over the years, Safari's features have drastically changed and improved to meet user requirements. With the introduction of iOS 17, the iPhone functionalities in terms of features have been enhanced in terms of maintaining user privacy. Now, Safari comes with a customizable Start Page which involves a lot of information based on your searches. Yes, even the extremely private ones get registered that you would not want anyone to know about. The tab involved is the one on Safari's Frequently Visited websites or you can say your browsing history. However, sometimes it gets embarrassing for users if their browsing history is revealed to other people. Therefore, to help you get rid of the Frequently Visited on Safari, we have found the right iPhone hack for you.

What is Frequently Visited on Safari?

The Frequently Visited feature on Safari was introduced to elevate the accessibility for iPhone users. The section enables users to view thumbnails of their frequently accessed web pages, so they can simply tap on them and navigate to the website without the hassle or lengthy browsing process. However, everyone does not want their frequently visited websites to be displayed where people can easily find them. Therefore, to help you remove the Frequently Visited on Safari, we have found the right iPhone hack to get rid of the Safari feature. Check the steps below.

How to remove Frequently Visited on Safari

Here are the steps to avoid Frequently Visited on Safari, as reported by Tom's Guide.

First, open Safari on your iPhone.

Now, tap on the “Tabs” button and open a new tab by clicking on the plus icon.

Scroll down to the button and tap “Edit”

There, you will see various options such as favourites, shared with you, privacy report, etc on your screen. You will also find the “ Frequently Visited”.

Simply, turn off the toggle and it will not be visible on your homepage of Safari.

This iPhone hack will enable users to maintain their privacy and avoid people peaking their browsing history of Safari. Also, users can also remove a specific website from their Frequently Visited tab. Just long-press the website and tap on delete.