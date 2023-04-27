iPhone users, this charging mistake can DESTROY your battery life; Know how to avoid it

iPhones are in a league of their own when it comes to longevity. They are typically equipped with premium-quality hardware and have highly optimized software to create a system that can go smoothly for years. And it does. Even today, people use iPhone XR which came out in 2018 and much older iPhones! This longevity is dependent on one external factor, however. Battery life. If the battery life deteriorates, the usage experience deteriorates along with it. So, it is important to take very good care of your battery health. But recently, it was revealed that people make a big charging mistake that might be eating into their iPhone battery life.

According to a report by The Sun, which highlighted a shocking claim by a tech TikToker David Eluemunoh. He starts his video with the line “Stop charging your iPhone with a case”. This is something most of us are guilty of. If you own an iPhone case, chances are that you never take it off, even when you're charging the device. But Eluemuoh says that this can be a destructive move for your battery life.

iPhone battery life mistake that can take years off your device

He further explains, “Did you know charging your iPhone in certain styles of cases make it get hot? That is mainly why your iPhone stops charging when it gets to 80% because it's hot”. And it makes sense. Batteries are sensitive to heat and when the temperature goes up, the battery life reduces.

Even the Apple website corroborates this information. It states, “Charging your device when it's inside certain styles of cases may generate excess heat, which can affect battery capacity. If you notice that your device gets hot when you charge it, take it out of its case first”.

In fact, with the iOS 16 update, charging goes on hold when the iPhone is either too hot or too cold. You will see a lock screen notification that will say “Charging On Hold” and if you tap on it, it will explain “Charging will resume when iPhone returns to normal temperature”.

So, if you care about the longevity of your iPhone, then make sure to see if your case heats up your device, and in case it does, always take it off while charging.