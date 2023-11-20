Keep your Samsung phone charged for as long as 2 days! Check these battery-saving hacks

We want our smartphone brands to bring smartphones with long-lasting batteries that do not require charging multiple times during the day, especially when we use them extensively. However, you can actually make your current phone last longer. Here, we have found you the best battery hacks that will enable your Samsung smartphone to retain its charge for as long as 2 days. Unbelievable right? But it's possible, you just need to make a few tweaks to increase your smartphone's battery life. Know the Samsung battery-saving hacks here.

How to make your Samsung phone battery last for 2 days

According to The Sun report, a TikTok user named Electroworld shared a video on the platform saying a few settings can keep your Samsung phone charged for two whole days. The video included a few battery-saving hacks. Notably, a few of the people who read the post tried the theory and it worked for them. It may work for you too. So, know this Samsung trick to save battery:

Swipe down from the top of your screen to bring up the quick panel.

Now, long press on the “Power saving” tab.

You will be presented with several options on ways to save your Samsung phone's battery.

First, you can turn down your CPU performance to 70 percent, which will limit your smartphone's speed.

Reduce the phone's brightness by 10 percent.

Now, turn on the limit apps and the Home screen.

Lastly, turn the power saving toggle on.

Following these steps will enable you to save your Samsung's battery for almost two days. However, the battery life also depends on your usage, such as how much gaming you do or at what picture quality you streaming your videos, etc. Test these Samsung battery hacks and see if it actually works for you.

There are many other ways through which you can make your smartphone's battery last longer such as turning off the always-on display feature as it drains a lot of battery.

