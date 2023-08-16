Let Notion app boost your productivity to impress your boss

In today's speedy lifestyle, it is challenging to keep up with all your tasks and manage your professional life effectively - it wrecks your productivity. That's where Notion comes. It enables you to plan and organize your day effectively. This app can be used for your daily life, work as well as student life as it serves a variety of purposes to boost productivity.

What is Notion?

Notion is one of the best productivity apps that allow users to manage notes, to-do lists, manage projects, manage calendars with colleagues, and many more such features that can help you stay organized and plan your day accordingly. The app also works as your digital workspace where you can list your tasks, organize project details, track your progress and more.

Notion key features

Database: Notion has a very intuitive database which enables users to create their own layouts with board, table, gallery and calendar views in one place. It enables them to integrate filters, sorting, and organisation depending on preferences.

Templates: Notion enables you to create and buy templates from the Notion gallery. This way you get to find something that matches your needs. The app provides different templates for work, school, personal, and more to give its users a more personalized experience.

Project management: Notion's project management section is integrated with artificial intelligence that speeds the employee process and brings more clarity to what is needed to be done and by whom.

Notion Wikis: This tab allows the user to simplify and organise their workspace in an efficient manner. It allows users to search documents, has drag-and-drop features for better organisation, and allows them to link their workspace in one place

Docs: It allows users to create more than 50 content types such as toggles, codes, images and videos and more. You can save the doc on the app itself and other users who have access can also make changes.

How Notion boosts productivity?