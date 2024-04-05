Link Slack and Trello together if you are struggling to get more work done- Here’s how

Slack and Trello are one of the most used workspace tools to keep all work-related information in one place. While the apps have different purposes, they both are incredibly useful as one helps you with effective communication and collaboration whereas Trello provides you with a list of created tasks from your team members. However, juggling between these two apps could be a tiresome job for many, But what if we tell you that you can link Slack and Trello together for quick updates and notifications? Yes, now you can easily integrate Trello with Slack by following simple steps.

Why link Slack and Trello together?

To bring out the ultimate productivity, linking Slack and Trello could be a great way to get started. If you are a frequent user of Slack and Trello, integrating these tools will allow you to Add new Trello cards to boards directly from Slack. This way you will not have to switch between apps to create task boards. Trello in Slack will also showcase insights such as members, descriptions, comments, and more. Within Slack, users can easily change due dates, join cards, and subscribe to cards of Trello. Enabling such features will allow users to quickly get the task done and focus on tasks which have greater importance and urgency.

How to link Slack and Trello?

First, log in to your Slack and Trello accounts from the web browser. Open the Trello workspace and click on your profile icon to locate “Power-Ups.” Now, locate “Slack” and click on the “Add” button

Now go to Trello Workspace Settings for the Slack Workspace Linking entry page Then tap on “Add to Slack” Lastly, verify the confirmation prompt and you are good to go.

By successfully following the steps, you can start working with Trello from Slack. Enabling the feature will simplify your tasks and allow you to improve your productivity by eliminating the hassle of switching from one app to another.

