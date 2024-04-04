 TheGist AI app: Why this AI tool is a must for managers with large teams | How-to
TheGist AI app: Why this AI tool is a must for managers with large teams

Find all your workspace tools in one place by using the TheGist AI app. Know how it benefits users in team productivity.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
Apr 04 2024
Know all about TheGist AI app and its features. (unsplash)

Tired of juggling between several apps? While accessing all your workspace tools and apps in one place may seem like an imagination, there is a new AI app which combines all tools at your fingertips. TheGist app enables users to access all their productivity and workspace tools in a single space. Additionally, its AI features make usage easier, resulting in improved team productivity. The productivity tool also encourages effective communication and collaboration among team members. Know more about TheGist app and how it benefits users in improving productivity. 

What is TheGist app?

TheGist app is an AI-powered productivity tool for workspace users which empowers users to access all their tools and apps such as Gmail, Slack, Notion, Google Calendar, and several other apps in one place. This way users do not have to juggle between one app to another to carry out their task, saving a huge amount of time. Additionally, the tool allows users to provide AI insights which helps users to focus on tasks which hold importance. Therefore, users can gradually work on their productivity. Know more about the benefits of TheGist app. 

How TheGist app benefits users in improving productivity

  • In a workspace, we are bombarded with several messages, emails, and notifications, TheGist app simply filters important chats and discussions so you only focus on the ones that require your urgent attention.
  • The tool with the help of AI summarizes conversations, emails, and documents in Slack and Gmail so you do not have to read the entire conversation. It will automatically provide you with information which holds importance.

  • The AI insights feature allows users to view personalized knowledge graphs which hold crucial data about projects, progress, people, and topics. Therefore, you can have all the insights in one place. 
  • With instant summaries and AI features, users can save a huge amount of time and focus on tasks which have greater importance. 

theGist app features are free to use but it comes with some limitations. If you want to utilize the app without any interruption, then you can acquire the monthly subscription plan which starts at $4.99 per month, per user. 

First Published Date: 04 Apr, 11:10 IST
