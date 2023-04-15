LSG vs PBKS TATA IPL 2023 Live: Where to Stream Lucknow vs Punjab IPL Match Today Live Score

How excited are you to watch the face-off between the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and the Punjab Kings (PBKS)? The 21st match of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 is scheduled for today, Saturday, April 15 evening. The match will take place at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, in Lucknow. With the competition heating up, according to the current IPL Points Table, LSG is standing at the second spot while Punjab Kings sit down at number six.

Both the teams will be giving their best to win today's match. LSG's recent win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has boosted their confidence, and they will aim to maintain their winning momentum. Meanwhile, PBKS will look to bounce back from their recent losses. Here is all you need to know about watching LSG vs PBKS TATA IPL 2023 Live.

LSG vs PBKS TATA IPL 2023 Live: When and where to watch the match

The IPL 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings, will take place at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow at 7:30 pm.

LSG vs PBKS TATA IPL 2023 Live: How to watch it on TV

Cricket fans will be able to watch the IPL match between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings live on TV as it will broadcast on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

LSG vs PBKS TATA IPL 2023 Live: How to watch live streaming

People who want to watch the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings live on their smartphone can do so too. The live streaming of the match will be available on Jio Cinema. Therefore all you need to do is simply install the Jio Cinema app on your device and login.

Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings: Squad

LSG: K L Rahul (Captain), Manan Vohra, Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Quinton De Kock, Swapnil Singh, Yash Thakur, Krunal Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Sams, Kyle Mayers, Karan Sharma, Prerak Mankad, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Jaydev Unadkat, Mark wood, Romario Shepherd, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Yushvir Singh, Naveen Ul Haq, Mayank Yadav

PBKS: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Liam Livingstone, Harpreet Bhatia, Shivam Singh, Matthew Short, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma, Simran Singh, Atharva Taide, Harpreet Brar, Sam Curran, Vidwath Kaverappa, Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar, Mohit Rathee, Nathan Ellis, Baltej Singh.