PAK vs AFG LIVE Score and more: Know when, and where to watch World Cup match online

PAK vs AFG LIVE Score: After winning their initial two matches in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, Pakistan have faltered lately, falling to consecutive defeats against fierce rivals India and five-time winner Australia. As a result, they find themselves in the fifth spot in the World Cup points table. Mohammad Rizwan has been a standout player for Pakistan so far, with a half-century against the Netherlands, and a 131-run knock against Sri Lanka. On the other hand, Afghanistan find themselves dead last, winning just one of their four matches so far. With defeats against India, Bangladesh and New Zealand, Afghanistan desperately need a win under their belt to keep their hopes alive of making the World Cup playoffs.

The latest ODI encounter of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 will see Pakistan take on Afghanistan today, October 23. If you wish to catch all the action of this exciting encounter, now, when and where to catch the live score and watch the match online.

PAK vs AFG LIVE: When will the match take place?

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup's 2nd ODI between Pakistan and Afghanistan will take place today, October 23. The match will kick off at 2:00 PM IST, with the toss taking place half an hour before the match, at 1:30 PM IST.

PAK vs AFG LIVE: Where will the match take place?

The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup is being held in India this year. The Pakistan vs Afghanistan match will take place at the Muthiah Annamalai Chidambaram Stadium, commonly known as the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai. The World Cup ODI encounter between Pakistan and Afghanistan will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels in India.

PAK vs AFG LIVE: Where to watch match online

The Pakistan vs Afghanistan ICC Men's World Cup match will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app. You can catch it live from your smartphones and other mobile devices, as well as on PCs via web browsers like Google Chrome, Safari, Mozilla Firefox, and more. While streaming the match is free on mobile devices, you will need a subscription to the service if you wish to watch it on other devices, of which Disney+ Hotstar provides ample subscription options to choose from.