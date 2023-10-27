PAK vs SA LIVE Score and more: Know when, and where to watch World Cup match online

PAK vs SA LIVE Score: The ICC Men's World Cup 2023 is currently taking place but it has been a torrid time for Pakistan so far. After winning their first two matches, Pakistan have suffered consecutive losses against India, Australia and then Afghanistan. As a consequence, the team finds itself in fifth place in the World Cup points table. On the other hand, South Africa have won all of their matches but one so far, with the only loss coming against the Netherlands. Pakistan desperately need a win under their belt to keep their grim hopes of making the World Cup playoffs alive.

The latest ODI encounter of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 will see Pakistan take on South Africa today, October 27. If you wish to catch all the action of this exciting encounter, now, when and where to catch the live score and watch the match online.

PAK vs SA LIVE: When will the match take place?

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup's 2nd ODI between Pakistan and South Africa will take place today, October 27. The match will kick off at 2:00 PM IST, with the toss taking place half an hour before the match, at 1:30 PM IST.

PAK vs SA LIVE: Where will the match take place?

The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup is being held in India this year. The Pakistan vs South Africa match will take place at the Muthiah Annamalai Chidambaram Stadium, commonly known as the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai. The World Cup ODI encounter between Pakistan and South Africa will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels in India.

PAK vs SA LIVE: Where to watch match online

The Pakistan vs South Africa ICC Men's World Cup match will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app. You can catch it live from your smartphones and other mobile devices, as well as on PCs via web browsers like Google Chrome, Safari, Mozilla Firefox, and more. While streaming the match is free on mobile devices, you will need a subscription to the service if you wish to watch it on other devices, of which Disney+ Hotstar provides ample subscription options to choose from.