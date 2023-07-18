Phone battery explosion on airplane shocks flyers! Know why it explodes and how to maintain battery health

There have been many instances of cell phone explosions due to battery-related issues. And to remind us how hazardous phones can be just yesterday, a passenger's smartphone exploded on a Delhi-bound Air India flight which took off from Udaipur, forcing an emergency landing at its point of origin.

In light of such instances of phone explosions, users should know what makes them explode, and how they can maintain phone battery health to avoid such deadly situations.

How do batteries work?

Most smartphones have lithium-ion batteries which have a cathode, an electrolyte and a cathode. When you plug in your phone, electrical energy flows through the battery and the ions move from the anode to the cathode, building a negative and positive charge on both terminals respectively. When you use the phone, the ions start to flow in the opposite direction towards the anode, and the cathode begins to lose charge, decreasing the phone's battery.

Why do smartphone explosions occur?

Excessive heating is one of the primary reasons behind batteries catching fire and exploding. The chain reaction between the lithium ions can become volatile, leading to a process called Thermal runaway which can result in disastrous consequences. There are several reasons why batteries heat up excessively. Using the phone for long periods of time, physical damage to the battery, overworking the processor, and leaving your phone out in the Sun are just some of the ways in which you can damage your smartphone's battery.

While it is not written in stone that doing these things will make your battery explode, they are some of the probable causes behind it.

When a phone became a hazard

The Samsung Galaxy Note 7 was notorious for catching fire and exploding due to manufacturing defects in the battery. As a result, it was considered a forbidden hazardous material and people were banned from carrying the device in flights due to fear of explosion.

How to maintain good battery health

It is essential to maintain good battery health in order to enhance the lifespan of your smartphone and avoid phone explosions. Here are some of the ways through which you can maintain your phone's battery health.

1. Avoid keeping your phone plugged in beyond its charging cycle, and try not to use it when charging.

2. Turn off Wi-Fi and Bluetooth when not in use, and avoid keeping it at 100% brightness.

3. Check for any battery-draining apps and optimize them. Do not force-close apps.

4. Avoid charging your phone to 100%, and draining it completely.

5. Do not keep your phone in direct sunlight, and avoid using it in extreme temperatures.

6. Enable battery saving mode when your phone is low in power.

7. Only use certified cables and adapters, and avoid generic accessories.

8. If the battery health has deteriorated, get it replaced only from the authorized service centres.