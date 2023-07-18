Home How To Phone battery explosion on airplane shocks flyers! Know why it explodes and how to maintain battery health

Phone battery explosion on airplane shocks flyers! Know why it explodes and how to maintain battery health

A passenger’s smartphone exploded on a Delhi-bound Air India flight which took off from Udaipur, forcing an emergency landing. It shows you can never be too careful about phone explosions.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 18 2023, 16:15 IST
iPhone battery killer apps on your iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11?
iPhone
1/5 iPhones such as the iPhone 13, iPhone 12 and even the iPhone 11 have an in-built Apple tool that allows you to check which apps are draining your battery life. Here’s how you can check. (Pixabay)
iPhone
2/5 Go to your iPhone’s Settings and head to Battery. On the next page, tap on the Last 10 Days option, which shows battery usage for different apps from the past 10 days. (Apple)
image caption
3/5 Scroll down to find the apps that have used the majority of your battery life in percentage form. Check which app has used how much battery in the past 10 days. (Pixabay)
iPhone
4/5 You can even toggle it to see the listed items by activity and keep them ordered by battery usage. Now check which app you use very less but it's high on the list for battery usage. Also see the duration the app was running in the background. (Pixabay)
image caption
5/5 Watch out for apps that use lots of battery and rack up lots of background usage time. You can either delete them or turn Low Power Mode on at the top. (Pixabay)
Phone battery
View all Images
Phone battery explosions occur when they are put under extremely stressful conditions. (Unsplash)

There have been many instances of cell phone explosions due to battery-related issues. And to remind us how hazardous phones can be just yesterday, a passenger's smartphone exploded on a Delhi-bound Air India flight which took off from Udaipur, forcing an emergency landing at its point of origin.

In light of such instances of phone explosions, users should know what makes them explode, and how they can maintain phone battery health to avoid such deadly situations.

How do batteries work?

Most smartphones have lithium-ion batteries which have a cathode, an electrolyte and a cathode. When you plug in your phone, electrical energy flows through the battery and the ions move from the anode to the cathode, building a negative and positive charge on both terminals respectively. When you use the phone, the ions start to flow in the opposite direction towards the anode, and the cathode begins to lose charge, decreasing the phone's battery.

Why do smartphone explosions occur?

Excessive heating is one of the primary reasons behind batteries catching fire and exploding. The chain reaction between the lithium ions can become volatile, leading to a process called Thermal runaway which can result in disastrous consequences. There are several reasons why batteries heat up excessively. Using the phone for long periods of time, physical damage to the battery, overworking the processor, and leaving your phone out in the Sun are just some of the ways in which you can damage your smartphone's battery.

While it is not written in stone that doing these things will make your battery explode, they are some of the probable causes behind it.

When a phone became a hazard

The Samsung Galaxy Note 7 was notorious for catching fire and exploding due to manufacturing defects in the battery. As a result, it was considered a forbidden hazardous material and people were banned from carrying the device in flights due to fear of explosion.

How to maintain good battery health

It is essential to maintain good battery health in order to enhance the lifespan of your smartphone and avoid phone explosions. Here are some of the ways through which you can maintain your phone's battery health.

1. Avoid keeping your phone plugged in beyond its charging cycle, and try not to use it when charging.

2. Turn off Wi-Fi and Bluetooth when not in use, and avoid keeping it at 100% brightness.

3. Check for any battery-draining apps and optimize them. Do not force-close apps.

4. Avoid charging your phone to 100%, and draining it completely.

5. Do not keep your phone in direct sunlight, and avoid using it in extreme temperatures.

6. Enable battery saving mode when your phone is low in power.

7. Only use certified cables and adapters, and avoid generic accessories.

8. If the battery health has deteriorated, get it replaced only from the authorized service centres.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 18 Jul, 16:15 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16 trick: Get rid of background noise during calls on iPhone this way
Microsoft Bing Image Creator
Generate AI images for free with Microsoft Bing Image Creator from just words; Here how
Threads
Seeing unrelated posts? Know how to see posts from people you follow on Threads
Threads on Windows 11
Threads app on Windows 11 laptop? It is possible! Just do THIS
iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Space Invaders: World Defense
Take down aliens in AR! Google’s Space Invaders World Defense out on Android, iOS
The 9th Circuit US Court of Appeals ruling means that only UK regulators stand between the companies closing the deal before a July 18 deadline.
FTC Loses Appeal Bid to Block Microsoft-Activision Deal
GTA V cheat codes
Grab GTA 5 cheat codes on PS5, PS4, Xbox, and PC
GTA V
GTA 5 returns to Xbox Game Pass for free!
BGMI month 22 Royal Pass is here!
BGMI M22 Royal Pass: Check all details here!

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets