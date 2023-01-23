    Trending News

    Quordle 364 answer for January 23, 2023: Stay focused to score easy win; check hints, clues

    Quordle 364 answer for January 23, 2023: The problem is not very complicated today. The words are commonly known and can be guessed quickly. Check the Quordle hints and clues here to crack the answers.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 23 2023, 06:52 IST
    Quordle 364
    Quordle 364 answer for January 23, 2023: Check today's Quordle hints and clues here to get to the answers quickly. (HT Tech)
    Quordle 364
    Quordle 364 answer for January 23, 2023: Check today's Quordle hints and clues here to get to the answers quickly. (HT Tech)

    Quordle 364 answer for January 23, 2023: Word games are enjoyable and they also enhance your word power. If you play Wordle or Quordle, you must be aware that winning the game depends upon how good your guesses are. With only limited attempts to crack the answers in your hand, knowing a few hints and clues can help you a lot- at least to think in the right direction. If you have already started solving today's Quordle challenge or need to know the hints and clues first, then here is all you need to know.

    Quordle 364 hints for January 23

    Today's Quordle challenge can be categorised under an easy word challenge. That is, the words are easy to guess. However, you need to be a bit careful with the letters, especially when there are words with repeating letters. Check out the Quordle 364 clues below to win the challenge in minimum attempts.

    Quordle 364 clues for January 23

    1. Today's Quordle words begin with W, S, B and F.

    2. The words end with N, E, F and G.

    3. Word 1 clue — Past participle of wake!

    4. Word 2 clue — You have it in your school box and use it for measurement...

    5. Word 3 clue — Fooling someone!

    6. Word 4 clue — To move or do something quickly and energetically.

    We hope that you will be able to solve today's Quordle challenge with the help of the hints and clues mentioned above. However, if these are not sufficient and you are unable to crack the answers, then you can also know the answers below.

    Quordle 364 answers for January 23

    How many answers have you figured out? However, if you are still struggling, the answers are right below for your reference. But, if you want to solve the Quordle 364 challenge yourself then you are advised to stop reading here. However, if you are sure you want to know the answers, then check them out here:

    The four words that will make you win today's Quordle 364 challenge are:

    WOKEN

    SCALE

    BLUFF

    FLING

    Congratulations! The Quordle 364 challenge has been solved.

    First Published Date: 23 Jan, 06:51 IST
