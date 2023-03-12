    Trending News

    Quordle 412 answer for March 12: A sigh of relief! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

    Quordle 412 answer for March 12: It’s not a difficult puzzle today. But to solve it with ease, check Quordle hints, clues and solutions.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 12 2023, 06:32 IST
    Quordle 412 answer for March 12: Know the easiest way to solve today’s puzzle. Check these Quordle hints, clues and solutions. (HT Tech)
    Quordle 412 answer for March 12: Know the easiest way to solve today’s puzzle. Check these Quordle hints, clues and solutions. (HT Tech)

    Quordle 412 answer for March 12: Granted that today's puzzle is not very difficult, but don't take it lightly. Diverse thinking is going to be your best friend today because the puzzle has a wide range of tricks up its sleeve. There are a couple of words which should not take a lot of effort to solve but there are a couple that will have you scratching your head. Not a great way to start your Sunday, is it? We understand that, and that's why we have brought these Quordle hints and clues. They will not only help you in solving the puzzle easily but also make sure that your streak does not get broken so easily. So, just read on to know more about today's words. And if you're looking for the solutions, just scroll to the bottom.

    Quordle 412 hints for March 12

    To give you the good news first, the puzzle has only one repeated letter. But as we mentioned, there are a bunch of different tricks to deal with in the puzzle. There are multiple uncommon letters to find in the puzzle. Additionally, there is an uncommon word, finding which will be tricky for people. Our recommendation would be to focus on finding letters first and then to focus on arrangement.

    Quordle 412 clues for March 12

    Step 1:

    Today’s words start with the letters T, B, E and S.
    Step 2:

    The words end with the letters R, E, E and Y.
    Step 3:

    Word 1 clue - the highest natural adult male singing voice
    Step 4:

    Word 2 clue - a round loaf of bread, usually with a crisp or chewy crust
    Step 5:

    Word 3 clue - to run away secretly with the intention of getting married usually without parental consent
    Step 6:

    Word 4 clue - attracting attention, sometimes by being extreme in color, design, or materials

    These are the clues for the day. Use them with the hints provided above and you will find a sure shot strategy to take on today's puzzle. But if you're looking for an instant solution, scroll down.

    Quordle 412 answer for March 12

    SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

    The four words in today's Quordle are:

    TENOR

    BOULE

    ELOPE

    SHOWY

    We hope you were able to solve the puzzle with ease. Make sure to check this space again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

    First Published Date: 12 Mar, 06:32 IST
