Quordle 429 answer for March 29: Breathe easy! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 429 answer for March 29: Alternating the difficulty level, today's Quordle puzzle is on the easier end. Yesterday, the puzzle was truly difficult and many must have lost their streak to it. However, today is a new day and you must focus on rebuilding or improving your streak now. An easy puzzle does mean ease of solving, but it also means that not being able to solve would bring you below others. Do not make the same mistake. Check the Quordle hints and clues right now and know how to systematically take down the puzzle. And in case you need extra help, just scroll to the bottom and check the solutions too.

Quordle 429 hints for March 29

Strangely, no words today have a repeated letter. That means all you need today is a solid letter elimination strategy and then the rest of the path will be clear for you. Do note that there are a couple of uncommon letters, so you will need to be thorough with your clue hunting. We would recommend starting the game with a set of uncommon letters as it can make the rest of the game easier for you.

Quordle 429 clues for March 29

1. Today's words begin with the letters M, B, F and A.

2. The words end with the letters T, D, H and N.

3. Word 1 clue - slightly wet; damp

4. Word 2 clue - the name of a product that is made by a particular company

5. Word 3 clue - a high degree of trust or confidence in something or someone

6. Word 4 clue - short for administrator

Now, just think about the clues and you should already be very close to solving the puzzle. And for those of you who are still confused, simply scroll down for the solutions.

Quordle 429 answer for March 29

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. MOIST

2. BRAND

3. FAITH

4. ADMIN

We hope solving the puzzle was fun for you. Come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.