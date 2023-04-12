Quordle 443 answer for April 12: If you feel disarrayed, check hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 443 answer for April 12: Yesterday's puzzle confused a lot of players. But comparatively, today you will have a relaxed time solving the game. While yesterday's puzzle was nightmarish, today's puzzle will only make you slightly uneasy. It is not as difficult, but also not so easy that you can get to the words without any issues. All things considered, there is a good chance that you might waste your attempts on bad guesses since a couple of the letters can be difficult to decipher. And losing out on your precious attempts is a direct way to lose the game, given that you only have nine of them. So, before you play the game, you should check out our Quordle hints and clues to prepare better for the puzzle. And if you're looking for the solution, simply scroll to the bottom.

Quordle 443 hints for April 12

All the words in the puzzle today can be classified as common. There is a single word with repeated letters. Solving the rest of them should just be easier. The words do have a high number of vowels, so you should start the game with a vowel-heavy word to use to your own advantage. For more clues, check below.

Quordle 443 clues for April 12

1. Today's words begin with the letters I, D, C, and T.

2. The words end with the letters R, K, N, and E.

3. Word 1 clue - to suffer the unpleasant results of a situation that you have caused

4. Word 2 clue - someone who is intoxicated

5. Word 3 clue - a group or meeting of witches.

6. Word 4 clue - in or at that place

We believe these clues are more than sufficient to help you crack the puzzle. If you still struggle, however, simply scroll down to the solutions.

Quordle 443 answer for April 12

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. INCUR

2. DRUNK

3. COVEN

4. THERE

We hope the final word was not too much of a trouble for you. Do visit again tomorrow for more hints and clues.