Quordle 497 answer for June 5: Daunting task ahead! Just check these hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 497 answer for June 5: Cracking the Quordle puzzle today might pose a big challenge. Check these Quordle hints, clues to get solutions and if that does not work, the answers are at the end.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 05 2023, 07:18 IST
These top 5 Wordle alternatives are out of this world! Will keep you at it all day
image caption
1/5 Word Master: Like Wordle, this word puzzle too gives six attempts to guess a five-letter word and uses gray, yellow and green blocks as well in a similar way. However, there’s a slight tweak, it offers unlimited games in a day and you don't have to wait 24 hours to play the next one. It can be played on any web browser. (Google Play)
image caption
2/5 Hello Wordl: Hello Wordl, is another Wordle alternative which is quite similar to the previous one. It also gives six tries to guess a word and uses the colored blocks in the same way to track your progress. Unlike Wordle, you can play world all day long and can also change the number of letters in the word you're guessing. You can first choose a four-letter puzzle or use the in-game slider to go all the way up to an 11-letter puzzle. (Hello Wordl)
image caption
3/5 Lewdle: Lewdle is also a word puzzle that gives the similar attempt to solve a puzzle. However, it comes with a game's content advisory that reads, "Lewdle is a game about rude words. If you're likely to be offended by the use of profanity, vulgarity or obscenity, go play Wordle instead!" Like Wordle, Lewdle too has only one puzzle per day for players. (Lewdle)
image caption
4/5
Words With Friends: Words With Friends is like a virtual game of Scrabble. You and your opponent, either another person or the computer, get letters and make words on the board. For every correct word, a point is awarded and those who have the most points at the end wins. 
5/5 Words With Friends: Words With Friends is like a virtual game of Scrabble. You and your opponent, either another person or the computer, get letters and make words on the board. For every correct word, a point is awarded and those who have the most points at the end wins.  (Words With Friends)
Quordle
View all Images
Quordle 497 answer for June 5: Don't fret! Find your way to the answers using these Quordle hints, clues. (HT Tech)

Quordle 497 answer for June 5: Cracking the Quordle puzzle isn't always difficult! Some days, all it takes is a bit of focus and a strong word choice to solve it. But today is not that day. Today, Quordle is tough. So, it's advised not to waste attempts on random guesses, or else you will end up wasting all your attempts. Carefully check these Quordle hints and clues to secure victory and save your winning streak. To help you reach your solutions, here are some of the Quordle hints and clues to consider.

Quordle 497 hints for June 5

Today, two of the words are incredibly straightforward. They adhere to the conventional consonant-vowel pattern, with common letters and no repetition. In contrast, the other two words pose a more serious challenge. However, there's no need to worry since there won't be any letter repetition. To find these words, all you need is a strategy to skillfully eliminate letters and examine the clues provided. We suggest prioritizing finding all the letters and then shifting attention to their arrangement.

Quordle 497 clues for June 5

1. Today's words begin with the letters S, S, Q, and E

2. The words end with the letters G, E, L, and T.

3. Word 1 clue - to make somebody feel a sudden pain

4. Word 2 clue - it defines the outline of an object

5. Word 3 clue - a small common bird

6. Word 4 clue - when your mouth speaks without permission!

These were your clues. We urge you to carefully go through them and think about them all for a moment. And if you need more assistance, then simply scroll down for the solutions.

Quordle 497 answer for June 5

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. STUNG

2. SHAPE

3. QUAIL

4, BLURT

We hope you were able to solve this tricky puzzle. Make sure to check this space again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

First Published Date: 05 Jun, 07:18 IST
