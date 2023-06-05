Quordle 497 answer for June 5: Daunting task ahead! Just check these hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 497 answer for June 5: Cracking the Quordle puzzle isn't always difficult! Some days, all it takes is a bit of focus and a strong word choice to solve it. But today is not that day. Today, Quordle is tough. So, it's advised not to waste attempts on random guesses, or else you will end up wasting all your attempts. Carefully check these Quordle hints and clues to secure victory and save your winning streak. To help you reach your solutions, here are some of the Quordle hints and clues to consider.

Quordle 497 hints for June 5

Today, two of the words are incredibly straightforward. They adhere to the conventional consonant-vowel pattern, with common letters and no repetition. In contrast, the other two words pose a more serious challenge. However, there's no need to worry since there won't be any letter repetition. To find these words, all you need is a strategy to skillfully eliminate letters and examine the clues provided. We suggest prioritizing finding all the letters and then shifting attention to their arrangement.

Quordle 497 clues for June 5

1. Today's words begin with the letters S, S, Q, and E

2. The words end with the letters G, E, L, and T.

3. Word 1 clue - to make somebody feel a sudden pain

4. Word 2 clue - it defines the outline of an object

5. Word 3 clue - a small common bird

6. Word 4 clue - when your mouth speaks without permission!

These were your clues. We urge you to carefully go through them and think about them all for a moment. And if you need more assistance, then simply scroll down for the solutions.

Quordle 497 answer for June 5

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. STUNG

2. SHAPE

3. QUAIL

4, BLURT

We hope you were able to solve this tricky puzzle. Make sure to check this space again tomorrow for more hints and clues.