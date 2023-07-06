Quordle 528 answer for July 6: Own your streak! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 528 answer for July 6: For the second day in a row, Quordle has come up with an easy puzzle now. Quordle has come up with a puzzle that is not very mentally demanding. Players with their usual strategies should be able to beat the game. There are a couple of tricks, but compared to the usual level of the game, it's not much. For most veterans, it would be an easy task. However, for any player who does not have confidence in their abilities yet or are stuck at some point in the game, we have as always curated the Quordle hints and clues. Just check them out below and you should know how to proceed. And if you're looking for an instant solution, then jump to the bottom.

Quordle 528 hints for July 6

Three of the four words contain repeated letters. However, that is all you have to deal with in this puzzle. All the words are common English words that you should know about. And apart from a couple, there are no uncommon letters used in the words either. To start off the game, we would recommend going with a word that has popular consonants.

Quordle 528 clues for July 6

1. Today's words begin with the letters H, L, A, and R.

2. The words end with the letters H, Y, Y, and R.

3. Word 1 clue - a thought or an idea that is based on a feeling rather than on facts or information

4. Word 2 clue - a person who uses their left hand to write, etc. with

5. Word 3 clue - a building where monks or nuns live or used to live

6. Word 4 clue - to happen many times or to happen again

These were your clues. We believe they should help you reach the answers fairly easily. But if you're still stuck, then just scroll down for the solution.

Quordle 528 answer for July 6

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. HUNCH

2. LEFTY

3. ABBEY

4. RECUR

We hope this puzzle was hassle-free for you. Come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.