Quordle 550 answer for July 28: Standard difficulty today! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 550 answer for July 28: After a long time, Quordle has come up with a puzzle that is not very mentally demanding. Players with their usual strategies should be able to beat the game. There are a couple of tricks, but compared to the usual level of the game, it's not much. For most veterans, it would be an easy task. However, for any player who does not have confidence in their abilities yet or is stuck at some point in the game, we have as always curated the Quordle hints and clues. Just check them out below and you should know how to proceed. And if you're looking for an instant solution, then jump to the bottom.

Quordle 550 hints for July 28

Two out of the four words follow the simple letter arrangement of three consonants and two vowels in between, which is easier for people to figure out. The three words also do not contain any repeated letters and are fairly common words. The fourth word has a repeated letter and contains one obscure letter, so that is where players need to be careful. To start off the game, we would recommend going with a word that has popular consonants.

Quordle 550 clues for July 28

1. Today's words begin with the letters T, B, P, and C.

2. The words end with the letters M, L, E, and H.

3. Word 1 clue - an object that is a symbol for a group of people

4. Word 2 clue - forming the bottom layer of something

5. Word 3 clue - the regular beating of blood through your body

6. Word 4 clue - to express something in a particular way

These were your clues. We believe they should help you reach the answers fairly easily. But if you're still stuck, then just scroll down for the solution.

Quordle 550 answer for July 28

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. TOTEM

2. BASAL

3. PULSE

4. COUCH

We hope this puzzle was hassle-free for you. Come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.