Home How To Quordle 550 answer for July 28: Standard difficulty today! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 550 answer for July 28: Standard difficulty today! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 550 answer for July 28: Players are lucky today because it is a pretty straightforward puzzle today. But just in case, here are your Quordle hints, clues and solutions.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 28 2023, 07:03 IST
These top 5 Wordle alternatives are out of this world! Will keep you at it all day
image caption
1/5 Word Master: Like Wordle, this word puzzle too gives six attempts to guess a five-letter word and uses gray, yellow and green blocks as well in a similar way. However, there’s a slight tweak, it offers unlimited games in a day and you don't have to wait 24 hours to play the next one. It can be played on any web browser. (Google Play)
image caption
2/5 Hello Wordl: Hello Wordl, is another Wordle alternative which is quite similar to the previous one. It also gives six tries to guess a word and uses the colored blocks in the same way to track your progress. Unlike Wordle, you can play world all day long and can also change the number of letters in the word you're guessing. You can first choose a four-letter puzzle or use the in-game slider to go all the way up to an 11-letter puzzle. (Hello Wordl)
image caption
3/5 Lewdle: Lewdle is also a word puzzle that gives the similar attempt to solve a puzzle. However, it comes with a game's content advisory that reads, "Lewdle is a game about rude words. If you're likely to be offended by the use of profanity, vulgarity or obscenity, go play Wordle instead!" Like Wordle, Lewdle too has only one puzzle per day for players. (Lewdle)
image caption
4/5
Words With Friends: Words With Friends is like a virtual game of Scrabble. You and your opponent, either another person or the computer, get letters and make words on the board. For every correct word, a point is awarded and those who have the most points at the end wins. 
5/5 Words With Friends: Words With Friends is like a virtual game of Scrabble. You and your opponent, either another person or the computer, get letters and make words on the board. For every correct word, a point is awarded and those who have the most points at the end wins.  (Words With Friends)
Quordle
View all Images
Quordle 550 answer for July 28: Know today’s Quordle hints, clues and solutions here. (Play Store)

Quordle 550 answer for July 28: After a long time, Quordle has come up with a puzzle that is not very mentally demanding. Players with their usual strategies should be able to beat the game. There are a couple of tricks, but compared to the usual level of the game, it's not much. For most veterans, it would be an easy task. However, for any player who does not have confidence in their abilities yet or is stuck at some point in the game, we have as always curated the Quordle hints and clues. Just check them out below and you should know how to proceed. And if you're looking for an instant solution, then jump to the bottom.

Quordle 550 hints for July 28

Two out of the four words follow the simple letter arrangement of three consonants and two vowels in between, which is easier for people to figure out. The three words also do not contain any repeated letters and are fairly common words. The fourth word has a repeated letter and contains one obscure letter, so that is where players need to be careful. To start off the game, we would recommend going with a word that has popular consonants.

Quordle 550 clues for July 28

1. Today's words begin with the letters T, B, P, and C. 

2. The words end with the letters M, L, E, and H.

3. Word 1 clue - an object that is a symbol for a group of people

4. Word 2 clue - forming the bottom layer of something

5. Word 3 clue - the regular beating of blood through your body

6. Word 4 clue - to express something in a particular way

These were your clues. We believe they should help you reach the answers fairly easily. But if you're still stuck, then just scroll down for the solution.

Quordle 550 answer for July 28

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. TOTEM

2. BASAL

3. PULSE

4. COUCH

We hope this puzzle was hassle-free for you. Come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 28 Jul, 07:02 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16 trick: Get rid of background noise during calls on iPhone this way
Microsoft Bing Image Creator
Generate AI images for free with Microsoft Bing Image Creator from just words; Here how
Threads
Seeing unrelated posts? Know how to see posts from people you follow on Threads
Threads on Windows 11
Threads app on Windows 11 laptop? It is possible! Just do THIS
iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Massive discounts on new and old Epic Games. Check details.
Massive sale! Epic Games Summer sale offers up to 75% off; GTA V, FIFA 23, more
Pokemon Sleep
Dream game! Catch Pokemon in your sleep with Pokemon Sleep!
Steam games
Steam freebies! 6 Exciting new games to play today
Digits
Digits, the FUN math puzzle by the New York Times to be killed off soon
Check out the survey findings about Indian gaming habits conducted by Lenovo and Esports.
Gaming habits of Indian gamers revealed! Check eye-ball grabbing stats

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets