Quordle 552 answer for July 30: Do not take it lightly! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 552 answer for July 30: We are moving from one difficulty to another in Quordle. After the vowel-infused puzzle yesterday, today we are facing a puzzle where figuring out every single word is going to be a big achievement. It is rare when not even a single word in Quordle is easy or has a standard pattern. We suspect a lot of broken streaks today. And if you do not want to be a part of it, you have to rely upon these Quordle hints and clues. And if they are not enough, just scroll to the bottom for the solution.

Quordle 552 hints for July 30

As we mentioned above, each word comes with its own trick today. One of the words has a repeated letter, while another comes with very uncommon letters within it. Then there are words with uncommon letter arrangement as well. The only saving grace is that none of the words are obscure and as such they should be familiar to you. We would recommend using a sound-letter elimination strategy that covers a wide number of alphabets to ensure even the uncommon ones can't escape. For more, you have to check our clues below.

Quordle 552 clues for July 30

1. Today's words begin with the letters B, U, D, and G.

2. The words end with the letter D, T, G, and Y.

3. Word 1 clue - a food made from flour, water, and usually yeast

4. Word 2 clue - not satisfied, or achieved

5. Word 3 clue - to be done or caused by someone

6. Word 4 clue - silly, esp. in an amusing way

These are your clues. And if you notice carefully, we have revealed a couple of uncommon letters as well. Now just think about these for a moment and give the game your best attempt. And if you're in need of more assistance, check the solution below.

Quordle 552 answer for July 30

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. BREAD

2. UNMET

3. DOING

4. GOOFY

We hope these strange words did not frighten you too much. Check this space again tomorrow for more hints and clues.