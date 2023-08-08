Home How To Quordle 561 answer for August 8: Repeated letters everywhere! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 561 answer for August 8: Today, the puzzle is riddled with repeated letters. And if you want to navigate them smoothly, you will need these Quordle hints, clues and solutions.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 08 2023, 07:24 IST
Quordle
View all Images
Quordle 561 answer for August 8: Do not make the puzzle more difficult than it needs to be. Take the assistance of these Quordle hints, clues and solutions now. (HT Tech)

Quordle 561 answer for August 8: If you were looking forward to a straightforward puzzle, then think again. The game has brought back one of its infamous tricks and it has increased the difficulty level of today's puzzle significantly. The double-letter challenge is back. Double letters mean words that have a repetition of one of the letters. These are tricky to solve because the player would not know whether they need to find more clues or repeat one of the letters to find the answer. And this confusion often takes away their attempts. So, if you want a comfortable weekend puzzle, you need to check these Quordle hints and clues. And if you need more assistance, just scroll to the bottom for the solution.

Quordle 561 hints for August 8

Three out of the four words today have a double letter. Interestingly, all the words are very common and familiarity will not be an issue when solving the puzzle today. And to make things easier, two of the three words have a vowel as a repeating letter. If you can remember these hints, solving the word will be a piece of cake. We would recommend starting the game with a vowel-heavy starting word.

Quordle 561 clues for August 8

1. Today's words begin with the letters C, C, D, and T.

2. The words end with the letters E, Y, R, and O.

3. Word 1 clue - a light crinkled fabric woven of any of various fibers

4. Word 2 clue - a small container, esp for tea

5. Word 3 clue - a machine that you use for drying something

6. Word 4 clue - a Latin American dance in duple time, characterized by long gliding steps and sudden pauses

These were your clues. Now go on and give the puzzle your best effort. And if you want more help, then just scroll down for the solution.

Quordle 561 answer for August 8

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. CREPE

2. CADDY

3. DRIER

4. TANGO

We hope you were able to add another day to your streak. Make sure to come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

First Published Date: 08 Aug, 07:23 IST
