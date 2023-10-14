Quordle 628 answer for October 14: Solve it this way! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions today

Quordle 628 answer for October 14: Granted that today's puzzle is not very difficult, but don't take it lightly. Diverse thinking is going to be your best friend today because the puzzle has a wide range of tricks up its sleeve. There are a couple of words that should not take a lot of effort to solve but there are a couple that will have you scratching your head. Not a great way to start your Sunday, is it? We understand that, and that's why we have brought these Quordle hints and clues. They will not only help you in solving the puzzle easily but also make sure that your streak does not get broken so easily. So, just read on to know more about today's words. And if you're looking for the solutions, just scroll to the bottom.

Quordle 628 hints for October 14

To give you the good news first, the puzzle has no repeated letters. But as we mentioned, there are a bunch of different tricks to deal with in the puzzle. There are multiple uncommon letters to find in the puzzle. Additionally, there is an uncommon word, finding which will be tricky for people. Our recommendation would be to focus on finding letters first and then to focus on arrangement.

Quordle 628 clues for October 14

1. Today's words begin with the letters R, H, S, and W.

2. The words end with the letters H, T, P, and R.

3. Word 1 clue - to vomit

4. Word 2 clue - something that you do often and regularly, sometimes without knowing that you are doing it

5. Word 3 clue - a long narrow piece of something

6. Word 4 clue - having the knowledge or experience to make good and sensible decisions and judgments

These are the clues for the day. Use them with the hints provided above and you will find a sure-shot strategy to take on today's puzzle. But if you're looking for an instant solution, scroll down.

Quordle 628 answer for October 14

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. RALPH

2. HABIT

3. STRIP

4. WISER

We hope you were able to solve the puzzle with ease. Make sure to check this space again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

