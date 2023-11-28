Icon
Home How To Quordle 673 answer for November 28: Two tricky groups! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 673 answer for November 28: Two tricky groups! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 673 answer for November 28: Today’s puzzle needs you to work smart and not hard. Just check these Quordle hints, clues and solutions to protect your streak.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 28 2023, 18:15 IST
Icon
Quordle
Quordle 673 answer for November 28: Fight the trickery of today’s puzzle with these Quordle hints, clues and solutions. (HT Tech)
Quordle
Quordle 673 answer for November 28: Fight the trickery of today’s puzzle with these Quordle hints, clues and solutions. (HT Tech)

Quordle 673 answer for November 28: The Tuesday puzzle has just one trick up its sleeve and it is the one with repeated letters. However, do not think they are easy to deal with just because only one trick is at play. Solving them is easier said than done. This happens because while playing the game, you go from clue to clue and then try to unjumble the letters into a word that can be the solution, but if you can't find more clues after 4th letter, usually players tend to eliminate more letters, which just wastes their attempts, instead of considering if the word can have a double letter. But don't worry. To make sure you don't fall into this trap, we have brought these Quordle hints and clues. And if you're still stuck, you can always scroll to the bottom to check the solutions too.

Quordle 673 hints for November 28

Three of the four words today are common, have no repeated letters, and do not contain any uncommon letters either. However, one word has both repeated letters and contains uncommon letters within it. So, once you solve that one, the rest should be very easy to deal with. Just use the letter elimination strategy and you should not have a tough time.

Quordle 673 clues for November 28

1. Today's words begin with the letters P, P, B, and B.

2. The words end with the letters Y, E, E, and E.

3. Word 1 clue - annoying or causing trouble

4. Word 2 clue - an amount or portion forming a separate mass or structure

5. Word 3 clue - to pour liquid fat or juices over meat, etc. while it is cooking

6. Word 4 clue - something that supports, fastens, or strengthens

These are the clues for the day. Use them with the hints provided above and you will find a full-proof strategy to take on today's puzzle. But if you're looking for an instant solution, scroll down.

Quordle 673 answers for November 28

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. PESKY

2. PIECE

3. BASTE

4. BRACE

We hope you were able to solve the puzzle with ease. Make sure to check this space again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 28 Nov, 18:15 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15
Extend Apple iPhone 15 battery lifespan; know how to do it easily with these tips
ChatGPT
5 ways ChatGPT can assist customer care professionals in getting faster, and effective resolutions
BGMI
BGMI tips for beginners: Know how to play smart and win on the battleground
iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone tips and tricks: Ace photographers reveal how to take perfect Diwali shots on iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max
crossword puzzles
Fond of crossword puzzles? Get them on your iPhone 15 courtesy iOS 17; know how to

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 map size sparks heated debate among fans; Is it too big or just right?
GTA 6
GTA 6: Top 5 revelations made recently about this highly anticipated video game
GTA 6 fan
GTA 6 excitement inspires fans to quit smoking and embrace healthier lifestyle
Valve CEO
Valve vs Wolfire Games: Gabe Newell will have to attend antitrust legal battle
Ubisoft
Mid-game pop-up ad appears in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey; Ubisoft blames technical error
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon