Quordle 683 answer for December 8: Keep winning! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 683 answer for December 8: Fridays are supposed to be relaxing times. However, many times that becomes a difficult feat to achieve due to this pesky puzzle called Quordle. However, today it has considerably reduced its difficulty level to give a puzzle which can largely be attributed as an easy one. But it still takes focus and a strategy to defeat even four easy puzzles simultaneously. And if this weekend you do not feel up to it, then don't worry. These Quordle hints and clues will help you ease your stress and ensure you get to the answer swiftly. And if you do require some extra assistance, you can always jump to the bottom for the solutions too.

Quordle 683 hints for December 8

There are no words with repeated letters but the words themselves are quite familiar. So, once you find out the four letters, it should be instantly obvious which word it is. The rest of the two words are not only common and have popular letters, but they also follow a generic letter arrangement making it pretty easy for you to solve it. We recommend starting with a word that contains popular consonants.

Quordle 683 clues for December 8

1. Today's words begin with the letters T, S, M, and T.

2. The words end with the letters T, T, Y, and N.

3. Word 1 clue - the crime of stealing something

4. Word 2 clue - a very good, kind person

5. Word 3 clue - overly emotional or sentimental

6. Word 4 clue - a long sharp curved nail on the feet of some birds

These are your clues for the day. Think about them carefully and go take an attempt at the game. If you still feel stuck, then just scroll down for the answers.

Quordle 683 answer for December 8

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. THEFT

2. SAINT

3. MUSHY

4. TALON

These were your words of the day. We hope you were able to figure out all of them and protect your winning streak.