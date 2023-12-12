Icon
Quordle 687 answer for December 12: Almost easy! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 687 answer for December 12: Today’s puzzle would have been really straightforward if not for just one word. Don’t lose the game because of it. Solve it with these Quordle hints, clues and solutions.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 12 2023, 18:40 IST
Quordle 687 answer for December 12: Don’t let one tricky word stop you from retaining your winning streak. Get to victory with these Quordle hints, clues and solutions. (Play Store)
Quordle 687 answer for December 12: Don’t let one tricky word stop you from retaining your winning streak. Get to victory with these Quordle hints, clues and solutions. (Play Store)

Quordle 687 answer for December 12: So close, yet so far! Today's puzzle could have been one of the easiest we have seen in a long time if only it was not for that one word that changed the game. Quordle players can really use a break after the bombardment of the tricky puzzle that has been going on for a while. But it is not meant to be so today. As always, you cannot take the game easily. Even if you have a fool-proof strategy to figure out the letters, you can be sure that Quordle will pull out a sneaky trick like it did a few weeks back where all the words had repeated letters. The right way to solve these puzzles is to never be predictable and always analyze the clues after every attempt. And if that feels like a lot, you can always make your task easy by using these Quordle hints and clues. And if you need more assistance, simply scroll to the bottom for the solution.

Quordle 687 hints for December 12

As mentioned above, three out of the four words are easy to solve and one of them has a repeated letter in them. This word also uses an uncommon letter so solving it might be trickier than usual. So, here is our tip. We recommend you use these words for the first four attempts: CHAMP, WORDY, TUBES, and FLING. These words all contain unique letters and should give you enough clues to solve the puzzle. Be aware that the tricky word has a letter that falls outside of the ones suggested.

Quordle 687 clues for December 12

1. Today's words begin with the letters S, E, C, and S.

2. The words end with the letters P, S, O, and T.

3. Word 1 clue - a small piece of something

4. Word 2 clue - the set of ideas and attitudes that is associated with a particular group of people or a particular type of activity

5. Word 3 clue - a privately held residential apartment in a tower or complex

6. Word 4 clue - a privately held residential apartment in a tower or complex

Those were your clues. Now go on and give the game your best attempt. And if you feel stuck at any point, just scroll down for the answers.

Quordle 687 answer for December 12

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. SCRAP

2. ETHOS

3. CONDO

4. SNORT

We hope you had fun solving the puzzle. Make sure to check back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

First Published Date: 12 Dec, 18:40 IST
