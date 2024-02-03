Quordle 740 answer for February 3: Don’t spoil your winning streak! Check hints, clues here

Quordle 740 answer for February 3: Quordle players faced an interesting challenge yesterday with moderately difficult words. They came across words such as VENOM, STRAP, and ENACT, all of which are seldom used every day but are not too challenging. However, today is not likely to be the same case, as Quordle 740 brings easy answers. That said, Quordle is still difficult on most occasions, especially since there are no hints or clues available. If today's Quordle 740 puzzle has left you scratching your head, then check out the hints, and clues below. You can also scroll to the end to find the answer to Quordle 740.

What is Quordle?

Quordle is a word game where players must guess 4 five-letter words simultaneously. Thus, it is considered four times more difficult than Wordle! The right letters are indicated by grey, yellow and green boxes. With only nine attempts, players must get all the answers correct without any access to hints or clues. Since players only have a limited number of attempts, it becomes crucial to not make mistakes.

Quordle offers two playable options - Daily Quordle and Practice. While Daily Quordle brings a new puzzle every day like Wordle, Practice allows players to sharpen their word game and enhance their vocabulary.

Quordle 740 hints for February 3

Quordle becomes even more tricky when there is a repetition of letters. That is not the case today, as none of the words have repeated letters. However, all of them contain at least one vowel. Some of the words are frequently used in everyday conversations. You are advised to pay attention to the clues given below and ponder about it. To avoid any confusion, just check the clues below and know the words.

Quordle 740 clues for February 3

1. Today's words begin with the letters C, F, T, and W.

2. The words end with the letters L, R, N, and R.

3. Word 1 clue - a large, long-necked ungulate mammal of arid country, with long slender legs, broad cushioned feet, and either one or two humps on the back.

4. Word 2 clue - a powder obtained by grinding grain, typically wheat, and used to make bread, cakes, and pastry.

5. Word 3 clue - a stiff, sharp-pointed woody projection on the stem or other part of a plant.

6. Word 4 clue - a colourless, transparent, odourless liquid that forms the seas, lakes, rivers, and rain and is the basis of the fluids of living organisms.

We believe these clues are more than sufficient to help you crack the puzzle. If you find that you are still struggling, simply scroll down to the solutions below.

Quordle 740 answer for February 3

SPOILER ALERT. Do not go any further if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle yet. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. CAMEL

2. FLOUR

3. THORN

4. WATER

Congratulations on solving Quordle 740! We hope the words were not too much trouble for you. Do visit again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

