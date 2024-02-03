 Quordle 740 answer for February 3: Don’t spoil your winning streak! Check hints, clues here | How-to
Home How To Quordle 740 answer for February 3: Don’t spoil your winning streak! Check hints, clues here

Quordle 740 answer for February 3: Don’t spoil your winning streak! Check hints, clues here

Quordle 740 answer for February 3: Has today’s Quordle 740 puzzle left you scratching your head? Don’t fret! Just check Quordle 740 hints, clues, and answer.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 03 2024, 17:58 IST
Quordle 104
Quordle 740 answer for February 3: Find your way out using these Quordle hints, clues, and solutions. (HT Tech)
Quordle 104
Quordle 740 answer for February 3: Find your way out using these Quordle hints, clues, and solutions. (HT Tech)

Quordle 740 answer for February 3: Quordle players faced an interesting challenge yesterday with moderately difficult words. They came across words such as VENOM, STRAP, and ENACT, all of which are seldom used every day but are not too challenging. However, today is not likely to be the same case, as Quordle 740 brings easy answers. That said, Quordle is still difficult on most occasions, especially since there are no hints or clues available. If today's Quordle 740 puzzle has left you scratching your head, then check out the hints, and clues below. You can also scroll to the end to find the answer to Quordle 740.

What is Quordle?

Quordle is a word game where players must guess 4 five-letter words simultaneously. Thus, it is considered four times more difficult than Wordle! The right letters are indicated by grey, yellow and green boxes. With only nine attempts, players must get all the answers correct without any access to hints or clues. Since players only have a limited number of attempts, it becomes crucial to not make mistakes. 

Quordle offers two playable options - Daily Quordle and Practice. While Daily Quordle brings a new puzzle every day like Wordle, Practice allows players to sharpen their word game and enhance their vocabulary.

Quordle 740 hints for February 3

Quordle becomes even more tricky when there is a repetition of letters. That is not the case today, as none of the words have repeated letters. However, all of them contain at least one vowel. Some of the words are frequently used in everyday conversations. You are advised to pay attention to the clues given below and ponder about it. To avoid any confusion, just check the clues below and know the words.

Quordle 740 clues for February 3

1. Today's words begin with the letters C, F, T, and W.

2. The words end with the letters L, R, N, and R.

3. Word 1 clue - a large, long-necked ungulate mammal of arid country, with long slender legs, broad cushioned feet, and either one or two humps on the back.

4. Word 2 clue - a powder obtained by grinding grain, typically wheat, and used to make bread, cakes, and pastry.

5. Word 3 clue - a stiff, sharp-pointed woody projection on the stem or other part of a plant.

6. Word 4 clue - a colourless, transparent, odourless liquid that forms the seas, lakes, rivers, and rain and is the basis of the fluids of living organisms.

We believe these clues are more than sufficient to help you crack the puzzle. If you find that you are still struggling, simply scroll down to the solutions below.

Quordle 740 answer for February 3

SPOILER ALERT. Do not go any further if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle yet. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. CAMEL

2. FLOUR

3. THORN

4. WATER

Congratulations on solving Quordle 740! We hope the words were not too much trouble for you. Do visit again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 03 Feb, 17:58 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Facebook
How-to guide: Adjusting Facebook friend request settings on computer, iPhone or Android
BGMI
BGMI tips: How to locate prone enemies on the ground and attack smartly to win chicken dinner
Oura Ring
Oura Ring unveils new stress management feature; Know how it will work on this smart ring
Google Pixel 8
Google announces AirDrop-like feature called Quick Share for Pixel phones; Know how it will work
what_2_1705315672178
WhatsApp Web to roll out chat lock feature; Know how it will work

Editor’s Pick

Halo AI headband
Halo AI headband lets you control your dreams! Get lucid dreams on demand
artificial intelligence
AI model trained to learn through child's eyes and ears in a new research
AI
Europe within reach of landmark AI rules after nod from EU countries
Microsoft
Inside a new era for Microsoft — and the gaming industry in 2024
Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg Just Figured Out How to Continue Investing In AI and Metaverse

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA V
GTA V PS5 Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS5, PS4
GTA 6
GTA 6 release date tipped! Next Grand Theft Auto game could launch in early 2025
Government of Karnataka
Government of Karnataka announces digital detox initiative to bring in a responsible gaming environment
Microsoft
Inside a new era for Microsoft — and the gaming industry in 2024
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
Top 5 games launching in February 2024: Suicide Squad, Skull and Bones, Helldivers 2 and more

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets