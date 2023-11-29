Lost your Samsung smartphone? Track it down quickly with the Find My Mobile feature

We all have been in a situation where we have lost or left our smartphone somewhere, but fail to remember where. The panic it creates is truly unpleasant since the smartphone probably contains all our private information including bank details and other personal data. However, there is a way for Samsung smartphone users to locate their lost handsets with the help of the Find My Mobile locator. The Samsung smartphone tracker works similarly to other My Find services offered by Google and Apple. Know how you can use Samsung services to track your device.

How to use the Samsung Find My Mobile

Samsung reports that the Find My Mobile locator services help users find their Samsung devices such as smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, etc. It enables users to lock and/or wipe your device remotely. Note that the service will only work when the device is connected to the internet. Let's get started with how the Samsung Find My Mobile work:

Go to FindMyMobile.Samsung.com, where users will need to set up their account on Find My Mobile and accept all the terms and conditions to start their services.

During the set up process, the website will ask for basic information such as email address, phone number, and the password of your Samsung account.

Once you are logged in, the tracker will automatically locate your device which is signed in the Samsung account.

If you are nearby to your device, select the “Ring” button so your device generates sound.

The Samsung Find My Mobile locator has several advantages as it enables users to lock their smartphones or erase their smartphone's data from the remote services of the website. Note that the remote controls feature is turned on by default if you are signed into your Samsung account.

However, before any mishap occurs and to avoid any panic situation, make sure you set up your account on the Samsung Find My Mobile locator in advance so you can instantly locate your device when it gets lost.