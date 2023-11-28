Upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra secures NBTC certification; here’s what you need to know

Samsung's forthcoming flagship smartphone has achieved a significant milestone on its path to the official unveiling. The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC), Thailand's authoritative testing and certification entity for mobile devices and telecommunication equipment, has officially certified the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. Today, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra successfully obtained NBTC certification in Thailand, disclosing its South Korean manufacturing origin. Identified by the model number SM-S928B/DS, this denotes the global variant of the phone, featuring a dual-SIM card slot. Notably, the certification details highlight the smartphone's extensive network support, encompassing 5G, 4G LTE, 3G, and 2G capabilities. With numerous certifications already in hand, the imminent launch of the device seems certain, Gizmochina reported.

Anticipated Specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Leaked images from last week unveiled the design of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, showcasing a 6.8-inch screen with nearly flat surfaces and a peak brightness of up to 2,500 nits. Rumors suggest a titanium-framed variant, coupled with an IP68 rating, stereo speakers, and an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint reader. The smartphone is set to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 For Galaxy processor, along with 12GB/16GB of RAM and storage options of up to 1TB.

The rear camera setup boasts a primary 200MP sensor, a slight upgrade from the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Additional cameras include a 12MP ultrawide, a 10MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom, a 50MP telephoto with 5x optical zoom, and a 12MP selfie camera. Powering the device is a 5,000mAh battery, supported by 45W fast charging, 15W wireless charging, and 4.5W reverse wireless charging. Samsung is anticipated to enhance the phone with various AI and Generative AI features.

Furthermore, there are speculations about a two-way satellite communication system, enabling text messaging in emergency scenarios where conventional cellular networks are unavailable. Additional features might encompass GPS, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, Samsung Pay, and Wireless DeX. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to debut with Android 14 out of the box, with a commitment to receiving at least four major Android OS updates.