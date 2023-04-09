Home How To SRH vs PBKS TATA IPL 2023 Live Score Today: Where to Stream Hyderabad vs Punjab Match Online

SRH vs PBKS TATA IPL 2023 Live Score Today: Where to Stream Hyderabad vs Punjab Match Online

SRH vs PBKS TATA IPL 2023: You can watch the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings live online. Check details here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 09 2023, 16:22 IST
IPL
Here is all you need to know about SRH vs PBKS TATA IPL 2023. (Indian Premier League Website)
IPL
Here is all you need to know about SRH vs PBKS TATA IPL 2023. (Indian Premier League Website)

SRH vs PBKS TATA IPL 2023: The 14th Match of the TATA the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 is all set to make your Sunday evening fun and exciting. The match will be held between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad at 7:30PM. How excited are you to see SRH locking horns with PBKS? It can be known that both the teams have a close rivalry as in Hyderabad, Sunrisers have won six out of seven matches against the Kings.

Also, as the SRH have lost the first two matches of the season, this one being played at their home ground can help boost their confidence. On the contrary, PBKS have won both their matches, even without being at full strength and will look to strengthen their position with a third consecutive victory. Want to know where and how you can watch the match? Here is all you need to know about the SRH vs PBKS TATA IPL 2023 Live Streaming.

SRH vs PBKS TATA IPL 2023: Where is the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings happening

As stated above, the IPL 2023 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings will take place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad at 7:30 PM IST today, Sunday, April 9, 2023.

SRH vs PBKS TATA IPL 2023: How to watch it live on TV

Cricket fans will be able to watch the IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings live on TV as it will be broadcast on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

SRH vs PBKS TATA IPL 2023: How to watch live streaming

People who want to watch the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings live on their smartphone can do so too. The live streaming of the match will be available on Jio Cinema. Therefore, all you need to do is simply install the Jio Cinema app on your device and login.

SRH vs PBKS TATA IPL 2023: Squad

SRH: Aiden Markram (Captain), Harry Brook, Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Vivrant Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Upendra Yadav, Heinrich Klaasen, Glenn Phillips, Samarth Vyas, Mayank Dagar, Sanvir Singh, Washington Sundar, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Abhishek Sharma, T Natarajan, Adil Rashid, Kartik Tyagi, mran Malik, Akeal Hosein, Mayank Markande.

PBKS: Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Harpreet Bhatia, Shivam Singh, Matthew Short, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma, Simran Singh, Atharva Taide, Harpreet Brar, Sam Curran, Vidwath Kaverappa, Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar, Mohit Rathee, Nathan Ellis, Baltej Singh.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 09 Apr, 16:22 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16.4 Voice Isolation feature is here! Enable it on your iPhone this way now
iPhone_14_Pro_Max_AOD_1663424222157
Control iPhone 14 Pro AOD with this AMAZING iOS 16.4 feature; know how
iPhone
iOS 16.4 Web app notifications now available on your iPhone! Enable feature THIS way
JPG to PDF converter
Convert JPG image to PDF file QUICKLY on Mac and Windows this way
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy A34
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G review: Justifies the price and looks good too
Realme C55
Realme C55 Review: Packs iPhone-like Dynamic Island, costs much less, but is it worth it?
Oppo Find N2 Flip
Oppo Find N2 Flip Review: This flip phone is DIFFERENT
Infinix Note 12i
Infinix Note 12i Review: For those fixated on entertainment
iPhone 14
How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use

Trending Stories

pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
Top Gaming phones under 25000
Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
GTA V
GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
keep up with tech

Gaming

Online gaming
New online gaming rules will propel industry to compete globally, weed out betting platforms, say players
Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard May Face Labor Board Action Over Union’s Allegations
Minecraft Legends
Gamers alert! Minecraft Legends release date announced; Check price, gameplay
Garena Free Fire OB39 update
Garena Free Fire OB39 update goes live! New characters, game modes, quests and more on offer
PS5 Pro
PS5 Pro gaming console could launch as early as 2024: Reports

    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
    pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
    AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
    kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
    Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
    Top Gaming phones under 25000
    iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
    Apple iPhone 12
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    GTA V

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets