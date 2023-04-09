SRH vs PBKS TATA IPL 2023 Live Score Today: Where to Stream Hyderabad vs Punjab Match Online

SRH vs PBKS TATA IPL 2023: The 14th Match of the TATA the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 is all set to make your Sunday evening fun and exciting. The match will be held between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad at 7:30PM. How excited are you to see SRH locking horns with PBKS? It can be known that both the teams have a close rivalry as in Hyderabad, Sunrisers have won six out of seven matches against the Kings.

Also, as the SRH have lost the first two matches of the season, this one being played at their home ground can help boost their confidence. On the contrary, PBKS have won both their matches, even without being at full strength and will look to strengthen their position with a third consecutive victory. Want to know where and how you can watch the match? Here is all you need to know about the SRH vs PBKS TATA IPL 2023 Live Streaming.

SRH vs PBKS TATA IPL 2023: Where is the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings happening

As stated above, the IPL 2023 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings will take place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad at 7:30 PM IST today, Sunday, April 9, 2023.

SRH vs PBKS TATA IPL 2023: How to watch it live on TV

Cricket fans will be able to watch the IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings live on TV as it will be broadcast on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

SRH vs PBKS TATA IPL 2023: How to watch live streaming

People who want to watch the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings live on their smartphone can do so too. The live streaming of the match will be available on Jio Cinema. Therefore, all you need to do is simply install the Jio Cinema app on your device and login.

SRH vs PBKS TATA IPL 2023: Squad

SRH: Aiden Markram (Captain), Harry Brook, Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Vivrant Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Upendra Yadav, Heinrich Klaasen, Glenn Phillips, Samarth Vyas, Mayank Dagar, Sanvir Singh, Washington Sundar, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Abhishek Sharma, T Natarajan, Adil Rashid, Kartik Tyagi, mran Malik, Akeal Hosein, Mayank Markande.

PBKS: Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Harpreet Bhatia, Shivam Singh, Matthew Short, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma, Simran Singh, Atharva Taide, Harpreet Brar, Sam Curran, Vidwath Kaverappa, Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar, Mohit Rathee, Nathan Ellis, Baltej Singh.