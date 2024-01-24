Icon
Tability app: 5 ways to create SMART goals with AI and track project OKRs

Looking for an AI-powered goal tracking tool? Know how the Tability app can help create SMART goals and OKRs in seconds.

By: HT TECH
Jan 24 2024, 15:28 IST
Are you struggling to develop OKRs (Objectives and Key Results) and SMART goals because it's time consuming and hectic? Then don't worry because, with the AI-powered Tability app, you can easily curate project goals and objectives in seconds. Additionally, the app enables users to keep track of goals and results for effective team management. This goal-tracking tool can come in handy to streamline team efforts and keep everyone on track in a collaborative way. Know more about the Tability app and how it helps create actionable SMART goals, track OKRs, and more.

What is the Tability app?

Tability is a goal tracking app powered by artificial intelligence (AI) which enables users to keep track of project tasks, goals, results, and more. Additionally, its features include creating OKRs and SMART goals with the help of AI. It also analyses organization or project goals and suggests actionable initiatives to fulfil the objectives in an appropriate and timely manner. Its easy interface enables users to track and easily access their progress. It further provides task tracking and daily check-ins for easy team management.

5 ways how users and businesses can create SMART goals and OKRs with AI

  • If you have an idea in mind but are not sure how to start, then Tability AI will help you turn your idea into measurable SMART goals and initiatives. Users have to simply write prompts such as “Create a collaborative team culture” and the app will do the job for you.
  • With your planned objectives, the AI can suggest how you can divide tasks and where you can make improvements in the OKR. This will create a more comprehensive plan and help you distribute tasks to members.
  • Once the objective is created, it enables teams to track tasks and progress within the app so they can stay on the same page and be productive throughout the day.
  • Generating goals and objectives with AI saves a huge amount of time as it could take days and weeks to create an actionable plan. Doing so will help teams achieve their goals faster.
  • The Tability app also keeps teams aligned with Strategy Map enabling users to know which task or project requires more attention and progress.

The Tability app is available for free use, however, if you want advanced features then you can also opt for its monthly subscription which starts from $4 and the premium subscription is priced at $8 per month.

24 Jan, 15:26 IST
