Twitter is now X, but if you want the Bird logo back on iPhone, there is one trick

Today marks one week since Elon Musk announced his intention to change the logo of Twitter, and began the rebranding of the social media platform that is now called X. In one week's time, the familiar name and the logo of Larry the Bird is gone. And if calling your favorite microblogging platform X does not sit well with you, and you miss the Twitter name and the logo, then there is still one thing you can do to get it back, as long as you are using an iPhone. This cool trick will at least give you partial comfort of knowing that the Twitter you knew and loved, is not all gone. So, let us take a look.

From Twitter to X

The entire journey from Twitter to X has been a rollercoaster ride. On Saturday, company owner Elon Musk announced that he wants to change the company name from Twitter to X, and if he can get a good logo submission from the users, he will make the announcement the next day. And of course, Twitter did not disappoint and a user named Sawyer Merritt offered a simple X logo, which quickly became accepted. On Monday, the official announcement was made and while on one end Musk changed his profile picture to X, the platform replaced its logo.

The company also removed the Twitter logo from the official headquarters in San Francisco, although that faced some trouble with the police. Even the insides were changed, with Larry the Bird making way for X all across its office spaces.

Even the Twitter Support account was deactivated in favor of the new X account, which now has 66.1 million followers at the time of writing this. For all intents and purposes, the transformation is complete.

But if you're reminiscing about the old Twitter, let us show you how to get it back.

How to get the old Twitter logo and name back on iPhone

1. The first step is to open the Shortcuts app on your iPhone.

2. After that, in the top right corner, you will see a ‘+' icon. Tap on it.

3. Next, you will need to give a name to your shortcut. Name it Twitter.

4. After that, tap on ‘Add action' and choose ‘Open App'.

5. Now pick the X app.

6. Once done, press the downward-facing arrow on the top, next to the shortcut name.

7. Select the ‘Add to Home screen' option. Next, you'll have to select a photo for the shortcut.

8. Simply add a picture of the old Twitter logo.

9. And you're done. Now even if the app is still X, you will always get to see the original name and the logo of the old Twitter.