Home How To Twitter is now X, but if you want the Bird logo back on iPhone, there is one trick

Twitter is now X, but if you want the Bird logo back on iPhone, there is one trick

If you are struggling to adapt to the drastic changes to your favorite social media app, then there is still one trick you can use on your iPhone to turn X back to Twitter. Know how to do so.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 29 2023, 16:48 IST
Twitter
This is how you can use the old Twitter icon and name while using X. Check details. (AFP)
Twitter
This is how you can use the old Twitter icon and name while using X. Check details. (AFP)

Today marks one week since Elon Musk announced his intention to change the logo of Twitter, and began the rebranding of the social media platform that is now called X. In one week's time, the familiar name and the logo of Larry the Bird is gone. And if calling your favorite microblogging platform X does not sit well with you, and you miss the Twitter name and the logo, then there is still one thing you can do to get it back, as long as you are using an iPhone. This cool trick will at least give you partial comfort of knowing that the Twitter you knew and loved, is not all gone. So, let us take a look.

From Twitter to X

The entire journey from Twitter to X has been a rollercoaster ride. On Saturday, company owner Elon Musk announced that he wants to change the company name from Twitter to X, and if he can get a good logo submission from the users, he will make the announcement the next day. And of course, Twitter did not disappoint and a user named Sawyer Merritt offered a simple X logo, which quickly became accepted. On Monday, the official announcement was made and while on one end Musk changed his profile picture to X, the platform replaced its logo.

The company also removed the Twitter logo from the official headquarters in San Francisco, although that faced some trouble with the police. Even the insides were changed, with Larry the Bird making way for X all across its office spaces.

Even the Twitter Support account was deactivated in favor of the new X account, which now has 66.1 million followers at the time of writing this. For all intents and purposes, the transformation is complete.

But if you're reminiscing about the old Twitter, let us show you how to get it back.

How to get the old Twitter logo and name back on iPhone

1. The first step is to open the Shortcuts app on your iPhone.

2. After that, in the top right corner, you will see a ‘+' icon. Tap on it.

3. Next, you will need to give a name to your shortcut. Name it Twitter.

4. After that, tap on ‘Add action' and choose ‘Open App'.

5. Now pick the X app.

6. Once done, press the downward-facing arrow on the top, next to the shortcut name.

7. Select the ‘Add to Home screen' option. Next, you'll have to select a photo for the shortcut.

8. Simply add a picture of the old Twitter logo.

9. And you're done. Now even if the app is still X, you will always get to see the original name and the logo of the old Twitter.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 29 Jul, 16:47 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16 trick: Get rid of background noise during calls on iPhone this way
Microsoft Bing Image Creator
Generate AI images for free with Microsoft Bing Image Creator from just words; Here how
Threads
Seeing unrelated posts? Know how to see posts from people you follow on Threads
Threads on Windows 11
Threads app on Windows 11 laptop? It is possible! Just do THIS
iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2
Shocking attack on COD! Call of Duty players are getting targeted by hackers in lobbies
Massive discounts on new and old Epic Games. Check details.
Massive sale! Epic Games Summer sale offers up to 75% off; GTA V, FIFA 23, more
Pokemon Sleep
Dream game! Catch Pokemon in your sleep with Pokemon Sleep!
Steam games
Steam freebies! 6 Exciting new games to play today
Digits
Digits, the FUN math puzzle by the New York Times to be killed off soon

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets