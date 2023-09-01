Home How To Win your free Annis ZR380 Apocalypse variant in GTA Online; Know how to claim it

Win your free Annis ZR380 Apocalypse variant in GTA Online; Know how to claim it

You can now win a free Annis ZR380 in GTA Online. Know how to get it in a few simple steps.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Sep 01 2023, 16:03 IST
free Annis ZR380 Apocalypse variant
View all Images
This limited-time offer is exclusive to GTA Plus members and comes as part of their membership benefits. (Rockstar Games)

If you are a fan of GTA Online, there is a special freebie for you that you cannot afford to miss. You must be aware of the weekly updates in GTA Online. In the ever-evolving world of GTA Online, Rockstar Games consistently rolls out new updates and exciting events to keep players engaged. One of the most anticipated new content for the August 31 to September 13, 2023 period is the opportunity to snag the Annis ZR380 Apocalypse Variant for free. This limited-time offer is exclusive to GTA Plus members and comes as part of their membership benefits. There are various benefits to getting the GTA Plus membership. Some of them are given below:

Exclusive Benefits for GTA+ Subscribers:

1. Apocalypse Annis ZR380 (Free)

2. Arena Workshop (Free)

3. Arena War Series (x4 GTA$, RP, and AP)

4. Business Battles (x4 GTA$, RP, and AP)

5. x2 Cargo on Business Battles

6. Love Fist Tee, Love Fist Shortsleeve, and The Fist Fury (Clothing)

7. Anodized Burgundy Pearl and Dark Holographic Wheel Paint

8. Rooster's Source Air-Freight Cargo (75% Off)

9. Arena Workshop Mods and Arena Outfits (50% Off)

10. GTA$ – 500,000 (Monthly Deposit with active GTA+ Membership)

How to get the Annis ZR380 for free

The most exciting benefit for GTA Plus subscribers is Apocalypse Annis ZR380 which you can get for free. The Annis Apocalypse ZR380 is a two-door sports car, drawing inspiration from real-life vehicles like the Nissan 350Z and the Porsche 935. It's not just about looks; this car packs a punch. According to renowned analyst Broughy1322, it can reach an impressive top speed of 140.50 mph (226.11 km/h), solidifying its place among the fastest cars in GTA Online.

GTA+ members can claim their free Annis ZR380's Apocalypse variant by following these simple steps:

1. Visit The Vinewood Car Club or Arena War Website: Players can access the Annis ZR380 through two methods. They can either head to The Vinewood Car Club in-game or use their in-game mobile internet to visit the Arena War website.

2. Find "Annis Apocalypse ZR380": Once you're at The Vinewood Car Club or on the Arena War website, search for "Annis Apocalypse ZR380." This vehicle should be clearly marked as "FREE" for GTA+ members.

3. Order the Vehicle: Select the car and click on the "Order" button. The Annis Apocalypse ZR380 is now yours, free of charge.

For Non-Subscribers:

While GTA+ members enjoy the privilege of a free Annis ZR380, non-subscribers can still acquire this fantastic vehicle. Simply head to the Arena War website and make a purchase, which will cost between $2,138,640 and $1,608,000 of in-game currency.

Customize Your New Ride:

Once you've claimed your Annis ZR380, you can further personalize it. Take it to the nearest LS Customs or Auto Shop, where you can apply the Chameleon Paint for free. This unique customization option allows you to make your car truly stand out.

First Published Date: 01 Sep, 15:22 IST
