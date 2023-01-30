    Trending News

    Home How To Wordle 590 answer for January 30: Solution-hunting? Stop! Check Wordle hints, clues here

    Wordle 590 answer for January 30: Solution-hunting? Stop! Check Wordle hints, clues here

    Wordle 590 answer for January 30: Are you hunting for today's solution? Check the Wordle 590 hints and clues here.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 30 2023, 06:46 IST
    wordle answer
    Here are the best clues and hints to help you find the Wordle 590 answer for January 30. (AFP)
    wordle answer
    Here are the best clues and hints to help you find the Wordle 590 answer for January 30. (AFP)

    Wordle 590 answer for January 30: Started solving today's Wordle challenge, but facing difficulties? Sometimes blind guesses can hit the bulls eye, while most times they will not get you anything! In today's Wordle challenge, even guessing the right letters may not fetch you the right answer. However, there is nothing to worry, you still can be the winner of today's Wordle 590 game. All you need to do is check the Wordle 590 hints and clues below and think of the word that can make you the winner of today's game.

    Wordle 590 hints for January 30

    To start with, let us inform you that today's Wordle word is a very commonly used word and is known to everyone. But, yes, the letters used to form the word are a bit tricky to guess. Therefore, to make it easy for you to get the answer, you are advised to figure out the letters used to form the word first. Once you know the letters, guessing the right word can become a bit easier. You can check the below mentioned Wordle 590 clues to get to the answer in no time.

    Wordle 590 clues for January 30

    1. Today's 5 letter Wordle word starts with C.

    2. There are 2 vowels present in today's 5 letter Wordle word.

    3. None of the letters repeat.

    4. The word ends with a vowel- E.

    5. Biggest hint — When you want and need something very much..

    And with the above mentioned Wordle 590 hints and clues, we hope you crack the answer in no time. However, if you fail, you can check the answer here too.

    Wordle 590 answer for January 30

    Take a pause and think! Today's Wordle word is not that difficult to crack. You can give it another try. However, if you are left with the last couple of attempts, or simply want to know the answer then find the same below.

    The Wordle 590 answer is CRAVE. The word is a verb and refers to, “having a very strong feeling of wanting something,” according to the Cambridge Dictionary.

    Go be the winner now!

    First Published Date: 30 Jan, 06:45 IST
