    Home How To Wordle 620 answer for March 1: Crafty puzzle! Check Wordle hints, clues, solution

    Wordle 620 answer for March 1: Crafty puzzle! Check Wordle hints, clues, solution

    Wordle 620 answer for March 1: Today’s word is confusing to solve and will make you want to give up. Use these Wordle hints and clues to navigate through the twists and to find the answer.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 01 2023, 08:14 IST
    WAIT! You don't know about Wordle? Worry not, we have got everything covered here
    Wordle
    1/6 What is Wordle? Wordle is an online word game where you have to figure out a 5-letter word within six attempts. One puzzle is available to play every day and the entire world gets the same puzzle. (Pixabay)
    image caption
    2/6 How to play Wordle? The game has some very simple rules. You get six attempts where you can guess any 5-letter word you want. After every guess, the game gives you three hints in colored backgrounds. Gray background means the letter is not in the word. Yellow background means that the letter is in the word but in a different position. And Green background means that the letter is both in the word and in the right position. (HT Tech)
    image caption
    3/6 Here’s an example. If you guessed APPLE, and A comes in green, E comes in yellow and the rest of the letters are in gray, then it means that the word you’re looking for starts with A. E comes somewhere in the word but not at the end, and it does not have either P or L in it. (Priya/HT Tech)
    image caption
    4/6 Where to play Wordle? You can play Wordle on the New York Times website. You do not need to download an app or any program. (AFP)
    image caption
    5/6 When does a new Wordle game appear? New Wordle puzzles appear every night at 12AM. The game refreshes every 24 hours. (Pixabay)
    Wordle
    6/6 What is a Wordle streak? Wordle win streak is basically a track of how many consecutive days you have both played and gotten the answer right. The count resets to zero if you either get a wrong answer or forget to play one day. (Unsplash)
    Wordle
    View all Images
    Wordle 620 answer for March 1: Don’t get disheartened by this tough puzzle. Take the help of these Wordle hints, clues and solution. (HT Tech)

    Wordle 620 answer for March 1: Confusing puzzles are the bread and butter of the game, but today's puzzle will make players feel the heat. Interestingly, unlike other difficult words which are mostly obscure in nature, this one is used regularly by you. Yet you perhaps never looked into the structure of the word. It's an ingenious word and it will make you want to give up on solving the puzzle if you're not careful. If you want your winning streak to be protected, then you need to check these Wordle hints and clues. And if they don't help much, you can always scroll to the bottom and check the solution.

    Wordle 620 hints for March 1

    Today's word has two main problems. First, it comes with a repeated letter. But by now you must be expecting repeated letters in all words anyway. But this one might still surprise you. The second problem is the usage of an uncommon letter in the word. To give you a hint, the repeated letter and the uncommon letter are not the same. But to find out both of them in the same puzzle can get confusing. We would recommend using a vowel-heavy starting word for this one.

    Wordle 620 clues for March 1

    1. Today's word begins with the letter M.

    2. The word contains three vowels.

    3. The word ends with the letter E. 

    4. The repeated letter today is O. 

    5. The word describes an animal. 

    These were your clues. We believe the clues must have helped you reach close to the word. Just think about it for a moment and try to solve it. And if you are still confused, just scroll down for the solution.

    Wordle 620 answer for March 1

    SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

    This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

    Today's word is MOOSE. It is “a type of large deer with large, flat horns and a long nose that lives in the forests of North America, northern Europe, and Asia”. Make sure to come back again and check tomorrow's hints and clues.

    First Published Date: 01 Mar, 08:13 IST
