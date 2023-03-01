Wordle 620 answer for March 1: Crafty puzzle! Check Wordle hints, clues, solution

Wordle 620 answer for March 1: Confusing puzzles are the bread and butter of the game, but today's puzzle will make players feel the heat. Interestingly, unlike other difficult words which are mostly obscure in nature, this one is used regularly by you. Yet you perhaps never looked into the structure of the word. It's an ingenious word and it will make you want to give up on solving the puzzle if you're not careful. If you want your winning streak to be protected, then you need to check these Wordle hints and clues. And if they don't help much, you can always scroll to the bottom and check the solution.

Wordle 620 hints for March 1

Today's word has two main problems. First, it comes with a repeated letter. But by now you must be expecting repeated letters in all words anyway. But this one might still surprise you. The second problem is the usage of an uncommon letter in the word. To give you a hint, the repeated letter and the uncommon letter are not the same. But to find out both of them in the same puzzle can get confusing. We would recommend using a vowel-heavy starting word for this one.

Wordle 620 clues for March 1

1. Today's word begins with the letter M.

2. The word contains three vowels.

3. The word ends with the letter E.

4. The repeated letter today is O.

5. The word describes an animal.

These were your clues. We believe the clues must have helped you reach close to the word. Just think about it for a moment and try to solve it. And if you are still confused, just scroll down for the solution.

Wordle 620 answer for March 1

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is MOOSE. It is “a type of large deer with large, flat horns and a long nose that lives in the forests of North America, northern Europe, and Asia”. Make sure to come back again and check tomorrow's hints and clues.