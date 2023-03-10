Wordle 629 answer for March 10: Terrifying puzzle! Check Wordle hints, clues, solution

Wordle 629 answer for March 10: Today's puzzle has brought us a terrifying puzzle which has a very big likelihood of claiming your winning streak. Yes, the streak-breaker is back and it is going to give you a really tough time. It has been a long time since the last streak-breaker word appeared in the game. In fact it was puzzle number 435 where ‘Gauze' was the secret word. But today's word just might be tougher. And if that is where you find yourself today, you definitely should take the help of these Wordle hints and clues. They provide you with important information about the words and the strategy that you can implement to solve it easily. And if that still does not help, you can always go to the bottom and check the solution.

Wordle 629 hints for March 10

Today's puzzle has multiple layers of difficulty. The word contains a repeated letter. Alongside, it also carries two uncommon letters, and it is no easy task to find them. And you have to find these four letters and figure out the repeated letter within the stipulated six attempts. This is where it gets challenging. We recommend checking our clues for more details into the word.

Wordle 629 clues for March 10

1. Today's word begins with the letter R.

2. The word contains two vowels in it.

3. The word ends with the letter L.

4. One of the vowels is E.

5. The repeating letter is also E.

And these are your clues for the day. Go ahead and give the game your best attempt. And if you still are in doubt, just scroll down for the answer.

Wordle 629 answer for March 10

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is REVEL. It means “to take great pleasure or delight”. Hope you were able to defeat this challenging puzzle. Make sure to come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.