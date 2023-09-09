Home How To Wordle 812 answer for September 9: Test your luck! Check hints, clues, solution

Wordle 812 answer for September 9: Test your luck! Check hints, clues, solution

Wordle 812 answer for September 9: Today’s puzzle might have many solutions but the correct one is only one. Find out which one is it with these Wordle hints, clues and solution.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 09 2023, 07:05 IST
Wordle 812 answer for September 9: Today’s Wordle is very deceiving. Do not fall for it. Find the answer using our Wordle hints, clues and solution. (HT Tech)

Wordle 812 answer for September 9: While there are counter-strategies for all the different kinds of Wordle shenanigans, there is no way out of one particular trickery – the high variable words. These are your everyday words like ‘MATCH' which is a common word with seemingly no difficult letter arrangements. Yet, once you get the easier-to-find letters like A, T, and H, you will fall into the void of variables like ‘catch', ‘batch', ‘latch', ‘hatch', and so forth which makes finding out the right word incredibly difficult. And today's Wordle brings a similar problem. But don't worry, use these Wordle hints and clues to get closer to your answer. And if they seem insufficient, just scroll to the bottom for the right solution.

Wordle 812 hints for September 9

To make your work easier, the word has no repeated letters. That means every single letter in the game is unique and by using the letter elimination strategy, you can find all five clues. There is one uncommon letter but finding it would not be too much of a hassle for you. Finally, the letter arrangement of the word is also pretty common. So, all you have to focus on is the variability of the word and have to find the right order of the letters.

Wordle 812 clues for September 9

1. The word begins with the letter L.

2. The word contains one vowel in it.

3. The word ends with the letter Y.

4. The vowel in the word is U.

5. You will find a big clue in the headline.

These are your clues. Just think about it for a second and you will find that you already know the answer. And if you cannot indulge in guesswork then just scroll down for the solution.

Wordle 812 answer for September 9

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is LUCKY. It means “having good things happen to you by chance”. Come back again tomorrow to get more clues and new strategies.

First Published Date: 09 Sep, 07:05 IST
