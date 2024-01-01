Wordle 926 answer for January 1: Start the year afresh! Just check hints, clues

Wordle 926 answer for January 1: Happy New Year! Wordle players are in for a treat on the first day of the new year with an easy answer today. The answer is relatively simple and can be deduced quickly, even by new Wordle players. The letters used in the word are common and their arrangement is not complex at all, therefore, players should get the Wordle 926 solution expeditiously. While solving the puzzle, it is essential to use a well-thought-out strategy, but there is no need to panic in moments of uncertainty. If you find yourself stuck at any stage, you just need to scroll down and check the Wordle hints and clues to enhance your chances of cracking the puzzle. The solution has been provided at the bottom.

Wordle 926 hints for January 1

Today's Wordle answer is a common word and does not have what all Wordle players dread - the repetition of letters! However, it does feature vowels, making the guessing game a bit difficult. To assist you, we have provided the Wordle clues below to get more information about the word.

Wordle 926 clues for January 1

1. Today's word begins with the letter M.

2. The word contains two vowels in it.

3. The word ends with the letter L.

4. There is no repetition of letters.

5. BIGGEST HINT - It is related to street art.

That's all! The last clue almost gave away the answer and you should now be able to solve it quickly! But if you are still confused, just scroll down to check the solution.

Wordle 926 answer for January 1

HOLD ON! Wait! Are you sure you want to know the Wordle 926 answer now or would you want to try a bit longer? This is the last opportunity for you to go back and try cracking today's Wordle answer yourself. Still, if you want to know the answer to the Wordle 926 challenge then it is right below.

The word you've been searching for is MURAL, which means "a painting or other work of art executed directly on a wall.”, according to the Oxford Languages Dictionary.

Hope the puzzle didn't cause too much trouble for you. Check back again for tomorrow's Wordle hints, clues, and answer.

